After DeMario Jackson alleged that he “got played” during his time on Bachelor in Paradise, a source close to the reality star is opening up about whether or not the producers had a role in matchmaking process.

“DeMario said he and Corinne Olympios were paired up by producers from the beginning as the villains and he was supposed to be the one who eventually ‘turns good,’ ” the source tells PEOPLE. “He admitted they both were very drunk when they hooked up, but she seemed with it. He said he would never take advantage of someone like that and that a lot of people on the show can vouch for that.”

Jackson, 30, found himself at the center of a scandal after two producers voiced their concerns about a sexual encounter he had with Olympios, 24. Production on season 4 was subsequently halted, sparking a flurry of accusations and speculation regarding the incident — but on June 20, Warner Bros. announced the investigation had concluded and the show was set to resume filming.

“That night was probably the wildest night of my entire life,” Jackson told E! News on Monday. “Like we went for it.”

Since news of the incident first broke, Jackson said that some of the reports that he’s read “were just so nasty. I feel like the human race failed the hell out of me.”

“It’s every man’s biggest fear,” Jackson said about him being associated with the words “sexual assault” in the wake of the controversy.

He continued, “No man wants to be attached to that. That ruins you for life. That’s something that sticks with you. When I have children, they’re going to Google their dad’s name and this is going to pop up. That’s my biggest fear.”

For Jackson, he believes that “conspiracy” surrounds the incident: “It goes back to the very beginning when [Corinne] came up to me, hopped in my arms, led me to the pool. By now I’m realizing that I got played.”

Though Jackson doesn’t feel that he “got played” by Olympios, he does claim he “got played in general.”

Last week, Warner Bros. said in a statement that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insists that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.