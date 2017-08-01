As the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise approaches, fans are anxious to find out how the recent controversy affected the cast — and according to Vinny Ventiera, it certainly took some time to adjust after Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s sex scandal.

“I try not to let stuff that’s around me affect my being, but there was definitely a stigma that was lingering for a little bit — being a part of something like that,” Ventiera told PEOPLE at Jill Zarin’s 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons this past weekend.

“There was definitely an elephant in the room,” he added.

News of the Paradise scandal broke on June 11, when Warner Bros. announced it had suspended production on the show and launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct.” PEOPLE later confirmed that filming was halted after two producers had voiced their concerns about a sexual encounter between contestants Olympios and Jackson.

In the days that followed, Olympios and Jackson both went on retain legal representation and issued statements, with Olympios, 24, calling herself a “victim” and Jackson, 30, claiming his character had “been assassinated.”

On June 20, Warner Bros. announced their investigation found no evidence of misconduct and confirmed that production would be resuming.

“Everything seemed to work out fine,” said Ventiera. “There’s nothing going on now.”

“I was happy to go back,” he added. “I wanted to go back and do what we were doing before — trying to find love and have fun and enjoy being with friends. This season is good. That’s all I’m going to say!”

Warner Bros. has said in a statement that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insisted they would be implementing “certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

A source close to production also told PEOPLE that precautions were taken to “ensure everyone’s safety” — particularly in regards to alcohol consumption and consent.

“They put a limit on drinks — you can only have two per hour,” explained Ventiera. “And then if you want to spend the night with someone, you have to give on camera consent. Both parties have to agree.”

Of course, we couldn’t let Ventiera go without asking for his thoughts on the current season of The Bachelorette, which will conclude on Monday. So who’s his top pick? Well, as it turns out, the guy he’s eyeing is out of the running for Rachel Lindsay‘s heart but will appear in Paradise — it’s Dean Unglert!

“He’s charismatic, handsome and he’s got dimples!” said Ventiera. “Girls love dimples.”

As for Ventiera himself? Well, he’s not just looking for love in Paradise — you can also catch him on the upcoming season premiere of Million Dollar Matchmaker, where he’ll go head-to-head against BiP alum Daniel Maguire trying to woo the same woman.

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv. The Bachelorette finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise kicks off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.