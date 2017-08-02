Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Suggests Amanda Stanton & Robby Hayes' Fling Is All for Show — and Instagram Followers

With the Bachelor in Paradise premiere around the corner, the speculation of who’s together — and who’s not — is heating up.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Vinny Ventiera, who is part of this season’s cast, and fellow BiP alum Daniel Maguire to discuss the upcoming summer in Paradise, the couples that formed and how things have changed since the much-talked about sex scandal that occurred in June.

When it comes to rumored BiP couple Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes — who were spotted holding hands last week — Ventiera and Maguire didn’t exactly hold back.

“In that situation, anybody would do anything for some Instagram followers,” said Ventiera.

“I find as I’m doing these shows, people will act differently, do crazy things, stay together — a lot of it is for fame,” added Maguire, who teased he might make an appearance in Paradise this season as well. “That’s how it is these days.”

Several contestants have been confirmed for the fourth season of the summer Bachelor/ette spinoff. In addition to Ventiera, Stanton and Hayes, the cast includes Jasmine Goode, Raven Gates, Lacey Mark, Dean Unglert, Taylor Nolan, Kristina Schulman and more.

In June, production on BiP was suspended after producers raised concerns about a sexual encounter between contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, and Corinne Olympios, 24, both of whom had been drinking heavily all day. Warner Bros. subsequently launched an internal investigation into what they called “allegations of misconduct.” The cast was sent home, but the contestants were asked to return two weeks later, after the investigation had been completed and found no evidence of misconduct.

“We went back and there was definitely a stigma that did happen,” Ventiera said of the vibe in Paradise post-scandal. “We had to address it and we do address it on camera.”

“It’s good that we took a negative situation and you’re going to see that we turned it into a positive thing,” he added. “We definitely knew what was going on. We addressed it and wanted to move on and go what we went there for — to find love and have fun.”

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise kicks off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.