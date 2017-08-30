If we had to sum up this season of Bachelor in Paradise in two words, it’d probably be “love triangles.”

This week’s triangle, of course, resulted in the sudden departure of the man involved, Matt Munson, who opted to leave the show amid the ongoing drama between two contestants he was seeing, Jasmine Goode and Christen Whitney.

During an appearance on The Rose Buds podcast on Tuesday, the 32-year-old construction sales rep opened up about his decision to bow out, admitting that he was hesitant about the entire experience from the beginning.

“When I first got there, I was a bit reluctant,” said Munson, who made it to the final six on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“I didn’t know I really wanted to be there in Mexico after all that had happened on Rachel’s season,” he added. “You go through a lot on The Bachelorette, you form a relationship with a really great girl and a lot of good guys, and it takes a lot of energy. Once you get home, a big part of you just wants to stay home.”

Of his relationship with Goode, Munson says while the two initially clicked, they just weren’t the right match.

“I’m a pretty understated, mild-mannered guy — she’s over the top, she brings a lot of energy,” he says. “It was good for me to be woken up a little bit. … She’s a real girl, she gives it to you straight, and that was our common denominator initially, but pretty quickly I learned that we wouldn’t work out.”

“Jasmine was someone who got me out of my comfort zone and who took that reluctance that I had toward being there and turned it into a willingness to be easy going and to see what Paradise would present to me,” he continued. “I think the only mistake I made was not just coming right out and being completely forthcoming with Jas and letting her know that I changed my mind about the direction we were heading in and that I wanted to see what else was out there for me.”

FROM PEN: Why Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Didn’t Choose Peter Kraus

Though Munson returned briefly to hand out his rose to Goode so it wouldn’t go to waste, he knew their relationship was officially over: “I didn’t think we could co-exist much longer, being as it set off some sort of animosity between the two of them,” he said, referring to Goode and Whitney. “I didn’t want anything to do with that.”

“I made sure that before I left — and this is God’s honest truth … I said, ‘I think it’s best for me to leave, but the only way I’m going to leave is if the two of them are going to stay,’ ” he continued. “I [told] producers, ‘I would like to leave, but they have to stay — that’s the only way I’m going.'”

And while Goode was taken aback by Munson’s decision to leave the show, he maintains he was honest with her about how he had been feeling.

“I made the comment to Jas probably 100 times that this wasn’t my favorite place to be, and in the end I was probably just going to lean toward leaving,” he said. “Jas said that ‘he never told me that he was going to leave’ — that’s the only gripe I have. I told Jas multiple times.”

“She knew that I had thought about leaving on a daily basis,” he added. “So for her to say, ‘I never knew he wanted to leave’ … I know for sure that she knew that, which I kind of find strange — but it is what it is.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.