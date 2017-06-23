Welcome to a New Paradise: How a Sex Scandal Is Forcing the Bachelor Spin-Off to Change

The news that Bachelor in Paradise is set to resume filming after this month’s explosive controversy came as a shock to many — but according to a source close to production, precautions are being taken to ensure a similar incident won’t occur.

According to the source, “in broad strokes, changes were made to ensure everyone’s safety” — particularly in regards to alcohol consumption and consent.

“Obviously it’s to prevent anything like that happening again,” adds the source.

PEOPLE’s production source now confirms that production was halted after two producers voiced their concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, which is why production was suspended and the cast was sent home while they conducted the investigation. (PEOPLE previously reported that only one producer was involved in raising the flag.)



“It was taken seriously from the beginning,” says the source.

Chad Johnson, who previously starred on The Bachelorette and BiP, told PEOPLE that he believes the rules and attitude on set will shift significantly as a result.

“It’ll probably be a different vibe,” Johnson (he went home after one day on BiP as a result of misconduct) told PEOPLE at E!’s Famously Single press event on Wednesday. “I’m sure the producers will probably have some type of like, amount of drinks you can have in one hour or a limit per day. Something like that. Just because, if you’re at the point where you’re going to shut the show down, you’re going to make some kind of drastic change.” (WB has not commented specifically on Johnson’s claims.)

Though an insider told PEOPLE that as of Thursday none of the contestants had “been told anything will be different when they start filming,” the production team “could make some sort of announcement or have a meeting once everyone is in Mexico.”

In the wake of the scandal, both Olympios, 24, and Jackson, 30, retained legal representation, and according to the source, both of their teams were consulted during the investigation.

“Of course, it would be irresponsible not to talk to them,” says the source, who confirms that both teams reviewed the footage of the alleged incident.

Despite Warner Bros. concluding its investigation, Olympios’ legal team is continuing to examine the scandal.

“It needs to be made clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BiP producers and crew member on the set,” Olympios’ attorney Martin Singer told PEOPLE in a statement. “It was not shut down due to an complaint filed by Corinne against anyone. It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Singer later told PEOPLE, “We’re valuing all of our legal options at this time.”

Warner Bros. said in a statement on Tuesday that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insists that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

“We take all such allegations seriously,” reads their statement. “The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.”

“Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” continues the statement. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

In the wake of the news, several contestants have confirmed they are returning to Mexico to continue filming. A source told PEOPLE that Jackson and Olympios will not be a part of the rebooted season.

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.