Bachelor in Paradise Alum Marcus Grodd Is Engaged! See the Stunning Photos — and the Ring

Another member of Bachelor Nation has found their forever match!

Marcus Grodd, who starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, is engaged to his girlfriend Ally Lutar, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Grodd, 29, proposed to the British Columbia native at the picturesque Lynn Valley Canyon in Vancouver on May 9.

“I was trying to find the perfect location to propose,” Grodd tells PEOPLE. “I wanted her to be completely surprised.”

Grodd took Lutar, 35, on a mountainside hike and popped the question down on one knee on a suspension bridge over a waterfall. Lutar’s parents and brother were waiting for the couple with bottles of champagne at the bottom of the river.

“It was truly the most incredible day of our lives,” he says.

The former reality star met Lutar, who owns a marketing and staffing agency, Propelle+Konnect, through mutual friends at a barbecue in Newport Beach, California, in July 2016.

“The minute I met her I knew this was how you feel when you meet your wife for the first time,” he says. “Ally is gorgeous and strong — I was completely drawn to her confidence.”

“She’s also an incredibly successful business owner, and her business has allowed her the ability to travel — luckily we met because of one of those work trips,” he says. “Our first date was the following day at Javier’s in Newport Beach.”

“It felt as if we had always been together,” he adds. “Immediately we both knew we had found the missing piece in our lives. Ally moved in the very next day! I can truly say I knew I loved her the day I met her. We have moved so quickly because it’s always felt so right and meant to be.”

As for the ring? Grodd met with a local jeweler in Vancouver, Felix from Diamond Net, to customize a halo-set diamond ring with a 3-carat round center stone. (The couple’s stunning engagement photos were shot on May 27 in Jericho Beach, Vancouver.)

Grodd previously made it to the final four on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. He then starred in the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise that summer and wed fellow contestant Lacy Faddoul on an episode of BiP a year later. The marriage was not legally binding, and by summer 2016, the two had called it quits.

Now, Grodd and Lutar are not only engaged, but also working together — Grodd has joined Lutar’s agency and the two are “working on big things.” They’ve also adopted a kill shelter mutt named Nala, who joins their French bulldog Rocco.

“We’re truly homebodies — we’re in love with every minute we spend with our dogs,” says Grodd of his relationship with Lutar. “We found our best friends within each other.”