Almost 10 days since announcing Bachelor in Paradise production had officially halted due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct, Warner Bros. has addressed the controversy.

On Tuesday, the company released their first statement regarding the investigation to PEOPLE, announcing that it was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

ABC confirmed the news with its own statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday: “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production and will air this summer on ABC.”

Host Chris Harrison quickly followed suit, tweeting to fans: “Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family.”

PEOPLE sources previously confirmed season 4 production was suspended after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day.

In the days that followed, both reality stars retained legal representation and issued statements, with Olympios, 24, calling herself a “victim” and Jackson, 30, claiming his character “has been assassinated.”

News that production had been suspended first broke on June 11, one week after the alleged incident occurred while filming in Mexico.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. said in a statement at the time. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

A few days later, longtime franchise host Harrison issued his own statement regarding the news, insisting that “the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us.”

“It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming,” he said. “An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here.”

At time of publication, Warner Bros. issued “no comment” as to whether Olympios and Jackson would resume filming alongside their cast mates.