Inside Bachelor in Paradise's Extreme Hookup Culture: Why Did Corinne & DeMario's Scandal Change the Game?
Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise: The Highest Highs and the Lowest Lows
The Bachelor spin-off show has only been on for three seasons, but has already had its fair share of drama — and can’t miss moments
Posted on
More
1 of 11
LOW: THE MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS & INVESTIGATION
It goes without saying that the show's lowest low is its most recent. Production on season 4 was shut down and the cast members were flown home as an investigation was conducted into a drunken sexual encounter between two contestants, DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Rumors swirled about what really happened, and there was a question of whether or not Olympios was too intoxicated to consent. After two weeks, the investigation ended and cast members were flown back to Mexico — sans Jackson and Olympios.
2 of 11
HIGH: JADE ROPER & TANNER TOLBERT'S LOVE STORY
The odds of success for couples who meet on a Bachelor-esque show aren't great, much less for Bachelor in Paradise. But Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have made it work. They were a strong couple throughout the show's second season, and, by the end, Tolbert was popping the question. The pair said "I do" in a televised ceremony in January 2016, and earlier this year, announced they were expecting their first child.
3 of 11
LOW: CHAD JOHNSON'S DRUNKEN MELTDOWN
It was inevitable that "Bad" Chad Johnson of JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette would end up in Paradise. And in retrospect, perhaps it was also inevitable that he'd cause a ton of drama: He threatened to murder contestants, he called Sarah Herron a "one-armed bitch," and insulted Lace Morris, too — after kissing her. He didn't make it through the first episode of the season before Chris Harrison came and asked him to leave.
4 of 11
LOW: SOME BRUTAL ON-SCREEN BREAKUPS
There's love in Paradise, but there's also heartbreak. Who could forget when Kirk Dewindt called things off with Carly Waddell during the show's second season — a move that sent her home in tears? Or when Izzy Goodkind told Vinny Ventiera that she wanted to go on a date with another guy? It's those that moments that make Paradise an occasionally painful watch.
5 of 11
HIGH: CARLY WADDELL & EVAN BASS'S ROAD TO LOVE
It seemed like a couple doomed for failure from the start: Bass was very taken with Waddell, but she just did not feel the same way. In fact, when they were forced to kiss on a one-on-one date, she told the cameras she was revolted by the whole experience. However, at a certain point, things started to change. Waddell started to see another side of Bass, and by the end of the show's run, they were engaged. They're now married — and are the only couple from the show's third season to have made it last.
6 of 11
LOW: NICK VIALL & JOSH MURRAY FEUD OVER AMANDA STANTON & ANDI DORFMAN'S MEMOIR
Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's book, It's Not Okay, was quite the topic of conversation during the third season of Bachelor in Paradise. In it, she alleged that cast member Murray, who she became engaged to after her season of The Bachelorette, was emotional abusive during the engagement. When Stanton and Murray started to see each other in Paradise, friends — including Viall, who initially been interested in Stanton. Stanton didn't really seem to care. (Though now, has split from Murray and is friends with Dorfman.)
7 of 11
MIXED BAG: ASHLEY IACONETTI HAS SO MANY TEARS
Few names are as synonymous with Bachelor in Paradise as Iaconetti's, who is such a legend on the show that her sister, Lauren Iaconetti, was also invited to participate. She's best known for her sobfests surrounding her virginity and her infatuation. Keep reading ...
8 of 11
LOW: ASHLEY OFFERS JARED HER VIRGINITY
Many of Iaconetti's tears were caused by Haibon, who just wasn't that into her — especially by the time season 3 rolled around. As Haibon attempted to pursue a relationship with Caila Quinn, Iaconetti couldn't stop crying and trying to intervene. However, in her defense, Haibon didn't do all he could to dissuade her. The whole situation was awkward, culminating in a Fantasy Suite date where Iaconetti apparently offered Haibon her virginity. He did not accept.
9 of 11
HIGH: THREE ENGAGEMENTS IN ONE SUMMER!
The show's third season saw a record number of contestants get engaged: The aforementioned Stanton and Murray, plus Bass and Waddell, as well as Grant Kemp and Lace Morris (pictured).
10 of 11
LOW: THREE BROKEN ENGAGEMENTS
However, what happens in Paradise can stay in Paradise — and in some cases, that means relationship happiness. Kemp and Morris were the first pair to break up, followed by Stanton and Murray. But perhaps the most brutal Paradise breakup was between Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul. The pair got engaged at the end of the show's first season and married in the season 2 opener. After they got home, Faddoul pretty much ghosted Grodd, and their marriage (which was actually never legal) quickly fizzled.
11 of 11
HIGH: LOTS OF FOREVER FRIENDSHIPS
The love might not always last, but the friendships do! The cast members of Bachelor in Paradise are regularly seen hanging out on Instagram and are even seen supporting each other on other iterations of The Bachelor. (Remember the twins' well wishes to Nick Viall before his own season of The Bachelor?)
See Also
More
Inside Bachelor in Paradise's Extreme Hookup Culture: Why Did Corinne & DeMario's Scandal Change the Game?
More
Amy Duggar King & Husband Dillon Reveal They Bonded over Being 'Adrenaline Junkies': 'If I Can Die, I'm Gonna Do It'
Donal Logue’s Ex-Wife Pleads with Their Missing Child to ‘Come Home’: ‘You Are Loved and Missed’
Jennifer Lopez Shares a Touching Tribute to Her Lesbian Aunt: ‘She Thought She Was Alone’
'Meatball Power'! The Ladies of Jersey Shore Are Matchy-Matchy for Epic Reunion
Ballroom Blips? 16 Celebs You Forgot Competed on Dancing with the Stars