HIGH: CARLY WADDELL & EVAN BASS'S ROAD TO LOVE

It seemed like a couple doomed for failure from the start: Bass was very taken with Waddell, but she just did not feel the same way. In fact, when they were forced to kiss on a one-on-one date, she told the cameras she was revolted by the whole experience. However, at a certain point, things started to change. Waddell started to see another side of Bass, and by the end of the show's run, they were engaged. They're now married — and are the only couple from the show's third season to have made it last.