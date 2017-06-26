DeMario Jackson Tearfully Reveals Bachelor in Paradise Accusations Made His Mother 'Cry Every Single Day'

Almost a week after Warner Bros. announced an internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, DeMario Jackson is speaking out about the ordeal.

“It was stressful — for me, mostly for my mother,” Jackson, 30, tells E! News in a sneak peek at his upcoming three-part, two-night interview.

The reality star found himself at the center of the scandal after two producers voiced their concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and contestant Corinne Olympios. Production on season 4 was subsequently halted, sparking a flurry of accusations and speculation regarding the incident — but on June 20, Warner Bros. announced the investigation had concluded and the show was set to resume filming.

Now, an emotional Jackson admits the incident took a toll on his family.

“It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day,” he says. “It was very difficult.”

“My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble,” he adds. “But having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do…”

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Investigation Over! Warner Bros. Concludes No Misconduct

In the wake of the news, several contestants have confirmed they are returning to Mexico to continue filming. A source previously told PEOPLE that Jackson and Olympios will not be a part of the rebooted season.

Warner Bros. said in a statement last week that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insists that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

A source close to production also told PEOPLE that precautions are being taken to ensure a similar incident won’t occur.