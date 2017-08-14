DeMario Jackson is ready for fans to be able to judge for themselves the sexual encounter he shared with Corinne Olympios that resulted in a temporary shutdown of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this summer.

“When I think about #Paradise I don’t think about the scandal, the click bait articles and the piss pour ‘journalism,'” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “I think about the beautiful moments that I shared with incredible humans. I think about the friendships and the unbreakable bonds. I think about @alexiswaters and I throwing coconuts into the ocean at 2:00am, @ravennicolegates putting a crab on my face while I was sleeping and @deanie_babies dreamy eyes.”

He added, “I’ve waited on this day for 2 months and 3 days because I want YOU ALL to SEE the TRUTH with your own EYES and then form an opinion about the ‘situation.’ Shout out to my family, friends and cast mates (who have become family). You have all showered me with so much love, support and I am extremely honored and humbled to have you all in my life. Oh and be sure to watch Bachelor in Paradise tonight on ABC at 8pm!”

In June, production on season 4 was halted after two producers voiced their concerns after a sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson was caught on cameras.

Olympios and Jackson both subsequently retained legal counsel and released statements in the days following the production shut down by Warner Bros. to investigate the “misconduct” and all of the contestants were sent home.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep.

Jackson said in his own statement: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Warner Bros. addressed the controversy nearly 10 days after the scandal erupted, announcing that the investigation was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

Though Olympios’ legal team announced that they would be conducting their own investigation shortly after the Warner Bros. announcement, her internal investigation concluded nearly two weeks after the controversy arose.

Warner Bros. also noted in their statement that they did not “intend to release the videotape of the incident” between Olympios and Jackson, but they did reveal a plan “to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Last week, Bachelor Nation got its first look at what happened between Olympios and Jackson when Chris Harrison teased a never-before-seen clip during the finale of Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“This is 30 minutes into Paradise, Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast hanging out with each other in the pool,” a BiP cast member could be heard saying in the new promo as Olympios and Jackson can be seen jumping into the water together.

Later in the evening, a producer pulls both Olympios and Jackson away as filming continues.

“Corinne was getting pulled away, DeMario was getting pulled away. And I’m thinking What did he just do?” a female cast mate said in the promo before a crew member is captured saying, “Cut it down. Cut it, cut it.”

According to another cast member, “The whole cast was just shocked and confused.”

“But,” Harrison teased in voiceover, “now Paradise is back — bigger, better and wetter than ever before. The sexiest bachelors and bachelorettes return for a second chance at love — and Mexico will never be the same.”

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its two-night premiere on Monday and continue Tuesday, both at 8 p.m. on ABC.