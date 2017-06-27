DeMario Jackson is telling all about encounter between him and Corinne Olympios that caused Bachelor in Paradise production to be shut down two weeks ago.

“That night was probably the wildest night of my entire life,” Jackson, 30, said in an interview with E! News on Monday. “Like we went for it.”

The reality star found himself at the center of a scandal after two producers voiced their concerns about a sexual encounter between him and Olympios, 25. Production on season 4 was subsequently halted, sparking a flurry of accusations and speculation regarding the incident — but on June 20, Warner Bros. announced the investigation had concluded and the show was set to resume filming.

Since news of the incident first broke, Jackson said that some of the reports that he’s read “were just so nasty. I feel like the human race failed the hell out of me.”

Reflecting on the first time that he met Olympios on set, Jackson said their “first real conversation was at the bar. We were hanging out and we kind of were just complimenting each other on being villains.” According to Jackson, the duo was “laughing” and told one another at their first meeting that they were “going to dominate Paradise.”

“We started having a little bit more fun. Started having a few drinks. From that bar scene it got a little bit hot and heavy. She jumped in my arms, we started making out at the bar,” explained Jackson, who complimented Olympios as a “great kisser.”

At that moment, Jackson claimed that Olympios’ legs were wrapped around him — and he was “down for it.” (A spokesperson for Olympios had no comment, and a rep for WB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“I don’t think any single man — some married ones — would turn down Corinne,” Jackson told the outlet. “She’s a beautiful woman.”

According to the former Bachelorette contestant, at that moment, Olympios did not appear to be drunk, and the whole group was “talking and mingling” before she suggested that the pair go to the pool. But before they departed the rest of the contestants, Jackson said he made sure that cameras followed him and Olympios.

“When you’re a man, mostly African-American man, no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out. And at that moment, I made sure that the cameras followed us,” Jackson said. “It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me. At that point, that’s when my spidey senses got up.”

Jackson explained that he and Olympios were then in the pool “kissing,” “rubbing” and “touching,” and added that nothing was “too sexual yet.”

But then, “things got wild because it was more of like her being like the aggressor, which was like sexy because you have like a very attractive girl who’s like telling you like what she wants, it’s like a very like, ‘Wow, okay. This is hot. I like it,’ ” he explained. Jackson said he then proceeded to sit on the edge of the pool before Olympios got up and put “her lady parts like right on my face.”

At that point, the former BiP contestant maintained that he still didn’t believe Olympios was drunk: “I don’t even know sober girls that can do what she did.”

“We were already naked at that point. We had been naked like the second we got into the pool,” he detailed, and added, “That night was probably the wildest night of my entire life.”

Following their rendezvous, Jackson claimed Olympios and Derick Peth “had a little thing — “She like came up, jumped in his arms, slammed him to the ground, like all over him,” he said — and that she also was involved with two other males, which he did not witness.

Of the following day, Jackson told E! that nothing appeared to be different between him and Olympios — when he saw her, they hugged and spoke before the group all got breakfast with one another.

“We were all talking about how wild the previous day was. She wasn’t mad. We were hanging out,” Jackson explained. “I offered her a shot, but she said that the production had cut her off for drinking for the day.”

For the next two days, the cast continued filming. But it was on Tuesday night that producers pulled Jackson aside and told him there was an issue.

“He goes, ‘Here’s what I need you to do. I’m going to need you to bow out. Tell Chris and the crew that you love them, that you’re thankful — however, you’re not here for the right reasons,’ ” Jackson alleged a member of the crew told him. “I’m like, ‘What the f—?!’ He goes, ‘I can’t tell you what I know, but it’s going to be bad if you don’t leave tonight. I’m thinking, What do you mean it’s going to be bad? ”

“I got a call by a producer that was just like, ‘Hey, s– about to get real, real fast,’ ” Jackson shared.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after production was halted, Olympios said, “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Jackson’s attorney, Walter Mosley, previously told PEOPLE exclusively that his client is confident that the tapes will vindicate him. “The tapes will show that everyone, all of the participants of the Bachelor, everyone was consenting to what was going on,” Mosley explained. “And certainly his interaction with Corinne was a consensual interaction.”

But last week, Warner Bros. said in a statement that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insists that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Though a source close to production told PEOPLE that precautions are being taken to ensure a similar incident won’t occur, Oympios’ attorney Martin Singer previously told PEOPLE that their own investigation into the incident will continue.

“It needs to be made clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BiP producers and crew member on the set,” said Singer. “It was not shut down due to an complaint filed by Corinne against anyone. It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC, and Jackson’s two-part interview will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on E!