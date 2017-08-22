It’s week two of Bachelor in Paradise, and we’ve already got our first love triangle.

Unsurprisingly, the guy who has landed himself in this rather sticky situation is none other than Dean Unglert. Unfamiliar with the name? Allow us to introduce you:

Fresh off of melting Bachelor Nation’s hearts during Rachel Linday‘s season of The Bachelorette, Dean is wasting no time getting back into the game, this time on the sunny beaches of Paradise.

Thus far this season, Dean had been pretty clearly coupled up with Kristina Schulman, but on Monday night’s episode, things took a turn when he casually tried to pump the brakes on their romance ahead of the rose ceremony.

“I think it would be good for both of us to slow down a little bit,” he said as they laid together in a beachside cabana, according to Entertainment Tonight. “And I give zero f—s about the rose ceremony. Like, obviously I want to stay and I want to spend time with you, but like, I would rather tell you this now [so] you can make the decision that’s best for yourself.”

Nevertheless, Kristina still opted to hand her rose out to Dean — but their dynamic changed even more drastically with the arrival of Danielle Lombard. You might recall Danielle L., or “D-Lo,” from Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor. While she didn’t score his final rose, she did amass quite a few male admirers along the way, and the men of Paradise were no exception — they were pretty much tripping over themselves immediately.

“On a scale of one to physically attractive, I’ll take physically attractive for 500 please,” said Dean, according to E! News.

Well, D-Lo promptly put her date card to use, and who did she offer it to? Dean, obviously. Dean accepted without thinking twice, which left Kristina feeling extremely upset. Though the two talked it out before he left to go ATV riding with D-Lo, the calm was short-lived, and later that evening the whole situation pretty much blew up in his face.

Dean, of course, wasn’t exactly an innocent bystander: He couldn’t seem to make up his mind between the two women, and he didn’t seem to be trying that hard, either. And to make matters worse, he decided to show up to a group hangout with a slice of cake for D-Lo to celebrate her half-birthday. Spoiler alert: that drove Kristina straight to tears.

Well Dean, you know what they say: You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.

Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.