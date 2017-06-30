Spoiler Alert! Did These Bachelor in Paradise Contestants Reveal They've Already Been Sent Home?

Bachelor in Paradise only recently resumed filming after Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s sex scandal, but it appears that the experience is already over for some of the cast.

SPOILER WARNING: The following information contains previously unknown details from the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Previously confirmed contestant Vinny Ventiera took to social media on Thursday to document his journey home from Mexico, where season 4 of the reality dating show is currently in production. Ventiera was joined by Iggy Rodriguez, who has not been confirmed as part of the cast of Paradise but was eliminated from the current season The Bachelorette this week.

Another previously confirmed contestant, Alex Woytkiw, also took to social media to announce that he had returned to the United States.

Ventiera and Rodriguez flew to Boca Raton, Florida, where they attended a club appearance with eliminated Bachelorette contestant Josiah Graham, while Woytkiw flew to Los Angeles.

News of the Paradise scandal broke on June 11, when Warner Bros. announced it had suspended production on the show and launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct.” PEOPLE later confirmed that two producers had voiced their concerns about a sexual encounter between contestants Olympios and Jackson.

In the days that followed, Olympios and Jackson both went on retain legal representation and issued statements, with Olympios, 24, calling herself a “victim” and Jackson, 30, claiming his character had “been assassinated.”

On June 20, Warner Bros. announced their investigation found no evidence of misconduct and confirmed that production would be resuming.

Olympios’ attorney Martin Singer told PEOPLE that their own investigation into the incident would continue, but Olympios issued a statement on Thursday confirming the investigation “has now been completed to my satisfaction.”

“My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4,” she said. “While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred.”

“I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” she continued, noting that she was “also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise.”

“While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return,” she continued. “I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”

Jackson, meanwhile, detailed his recollection of the encounter in a lengthy interview with E! News this week, including several graphic details. Though he said he doesn’t feel that he “got played” by Olympios, he does claim that he “got played in general.”

“I’m not sure by who, but I got played,” he said.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Jackson said he bears no ill will towards Olympios and slammed the racism and sexism they both faced.

“The minute you release this black man’s face and this white girl’s face, before either of us commented on it, I was already a ‘rapist’ … and a ‘monkey,’ ” he said. “And she’s a ‘whore’ and she’s a ‘slut.’ ”

“She’s experiencing the same thing that I am,” he explained. “I’m mad at the situation. I would like to really ask her, ‘What happened?’ — because there’s so many different angles.”

Warner Bros. said in a statement last week that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insists that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

A source close to production also told PEOPLE that precautions are being taken to ensure a similar incident won’t occur. According to the source, “in broad strokes, changes were made to ensure everyone’s safety” — particularly in regards to alcohol consumption and consent.

Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer on ABC.