Bachelor in Paradise: Who's Returning to Mexico in the Wake of Corinne & DeMario's Sex Scandal?

Bachelor in Paradise is coming back — and so are several of this season’s original cast members.

In the wake of Warner Bros.’ Tuesday announcement that production would be resuming after an official investigation found no evidence of misconduct, several contestants have confirmed they are returning to Mexico to continue filming.

“I’m really happy things got resolved and that we can finally move forward!” Jasmine Goode tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s so exciting knowing we are heading back to finish what we started.”

Many of the reality stars have also taken to social media to address the news, with Amanda Stanton confirming her return in her Instagram story.

“Sea you on the beach,” Raven Gates wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

“Back to the beach we go,” said Lacey Mark.

A post shared by Lacey Mark (@laceymmark) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

“REALITY: it’s cold and cloudy, and this was taken in LA in February …but ‘Instagram’ seems more appropriate today,” said Taylor Nolan. “#weareback.”

A post shared by Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Vinny Ventiera shared a photo of himself carrying a hammer, quipping: “Well, I guess it’s time to get hammered … again.”

A post shared by Vinny Ventiera (@vinnyvinsane) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

PEOPLE sources previously confirmed season 4 production was suspended after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day.

In the days that followed, both reality stars retained legal representation and issued statements, with Olympios, 24, calling herself a “victim” and Jackson, 30, claiming his character “has been assassinated.”

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. had no comment as to whether Olympios and Jackson would resume filming alongside their cast mates.

Following the news, PEOPLE spoke to three former cast members on Tuesday who said production is scrambling to cast the rebooted season, which will include some contestants who were not originally set to appear.

The contestants shared similar details: that they received exploratory calls to see if they would be immediately available to participate in the reboot, which was presented as “a new adventure.”

They were told that some of the contestants from the previous cast would not return and that contestants would need to be available later this week, though it remains unclear when they would actually resume filming. They were asked to clear their schedules until the end of July and would be compensated $12,500 for the adventure — with the opportunity to earn more.

Bachelor in Paradise returns later this summer on ABC.