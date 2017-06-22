Less than two weeks after production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down unexpectedly on June 11 after allegations of misconduct erupted on set, it seemed all chances for the show’s 2017 season were gone. But this week, Bachelor Nation learned Warner Bros.’ investigation was complete, no misconduct had been found and production would resume shortly.

Now Amanda Stanton — who previously found love on the show — is ready to head back to Mexico.

Stanton, 27, admits she did have a brief moment of doubt before deciding to head back to Paradise, considering all the drama these last two weeks, but she ultimately “didn’t hesitate” to rejoin the show.

“It definitely crossed my mind, like ‘Do you want to be involved in all this?’ ” she told PEOPLE at the SodaStream Taste Test event for National Hydration Day. “But I think we already kind of were, because we were involved from day one. Picking up where we left off, I didn’t really hesitate to go back.”

Stanton isn’t alone. She says that with the exception of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson (who were at the center of the misconduct allegations), every member of the show’s original cast is going back to Mexico. Filming is set to resume within the next couple days.

“I’m excited to be going back and I’m glad we’re all able to go back,” she says. “But it’s just kind of interesting, no one knows how it’s going to work out.”

Unlike some of her fellow cast members, who have been vocal about the situation that unfolded in Mexico, Stanton says she’s preferred to stay quiet, as she doesn’t want to speculate. As production was shutting down, she said she was aware something was happening, but didn’t know the full extent of it.

“We know there was something going on, but they didn’t tell us too many details about everything,” she says. “I think that’s good. I also think a lot of people were trying to speculate what was going on and guess the situation, I just kind of tried to stay out of it.”

Stanton, who got engaged to Josh Murray on last year’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, also told PEOPLE she planned to spend the day in New York City before hopping on a flight to Mexico Thursday night.

Bachelor in Paradise returns later this summer on ABC.