Will The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios Get A Hometown Visit? Olivia Caridi Says Yes!

Corinne Olympios has been shaking up the Bachelor house this season, but enough to get her a hometown visit?

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, season 20 Bachelor cast member Olivia Caridi dishes on what she thinks will and won’t make the cut with Nick Viall this season.

When the topic of Corinne’s nanny Raquel, Caridi admits that she thinks a hometown visit is in the blondes’ future.

“I realized this last night, she’s going to get a hometown,” the former villain of Ben Higgins‘ season says.

Corrine, 24, who was the first to plant a kiss on Viall during the season’s premiere episode, then unashamedly took her bikini top off in week 2, revealed in week 3 that she does in fact have a nanny who waits on her hand and foot.

“They would not introduce Raquel and make her such a big part of this if we weren’t going to meet her,” Caridi adds. “That’s my theory. We are going to meet Raquel.”

During Monday’s show, the 24-year-old villain also made heads turned when she decided it would be fun to take the leading man aside during the cocktail party wearing nothing but a trench coat and heels. She also brought along with her a can of whipped cream — which she eagerly applied to her boobs. Later in the episode, Corrine went one step further and straddled Viall in a bounce castle wearing nothing but a string bikini. But the Bachelor himself is a-okay with her aggressive actions.

“I like an aggressive woman, but at the same time, I have to manage certain things. I love a woman who takes initiative, but that can rub the other women the wrong way,” Viall recently told PEOPLE. “It’s definitely a juggling act.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.