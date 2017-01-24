When Bachelor Villains Collide! Olivia Caridi Dishes on Meeting Corinne Olympios

The Bachelor‘s villains are sticking together.

In a sit down interview with PEOPLE, Olivia Caridi, who appeared — and was loathed by the majority of viewers — on Ben Higgins‘ season of the ABC reality series, discussed her recent meeting with the franchise’s current villain, Corinne Olympios, who is vying for Bachelor Nick Viall‘s heart.

“For all the people who have (so creatively) tweeted “OMG Corinne is the new Olivia” — this is for you,” Caridi tweeted alongside a picture of herself and Olympios on Jan. 22.

For all the people who have (so creatively) tweeted "OMG Corinne is the new Olivia" — this is for you. @CorinneOly pic.twitter.com/ovIL49gJVd — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 22, 2017

But although Bachelor alum Caridi attempted to pass on some valuable advice from one season’s former villain to another, Olympios is seemingly embracing her new title.

“She’s very similar in real life as she is on the show,” Caridi tells PEOPLE about the meetup. “She’s so tiny, which I wasn’t expecting. But she’s very dry, she’s confident, she likes to say whatever she wants to say, which I respect.”

Caridi says that the duo were set up by someone on Viall’s season — but they didn’t discuss Viall, 36, at all during the lunch.

“We randomly got lunch. A fellow person from Nick’s season kind of set us up and I wanted to impart my villain advice. But she didn’t need it — she’s good,” says Caridi, who adds that Olympios is “loving” the attention.

“I was the one that was shying away, not on social media. She’s posting pictures, she’s loving it,” says Caridi. “She’s like, ‘I’m strong. I don’t really need your advice.’ ”

Caridi, who doesn’t know how long Olympios will appear on the show, adds: “We never spoke about Nick at all. She just was talking about some drama and we ended up not even mentioning Nick at all.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.