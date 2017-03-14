The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi — Why We're Waiting to Wed: 'We're Still in the Process of Getting to Know Each Other'

Though he put a ring on it, Nick Viall says him and his now-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, aren’t rushing to the alter any time soon.

“We haven’t talked about wedding plans,” Viall, 36, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We’re totally okay with it. We don’t feel the pressure.”

On Monday night’s dramatic finale of The Bachelor, the Wisconsin native got down on one knee to propose to the woman he loves.

“As much as I cared about Raven, I felt like the answer became more and more clear that it was Vanessa,” Viall says. “I felt like I was fighting my feelings for Vanessa for a long time because there were other women involved. However, once I was kind of able and free to kind of make my choice, I felt like my heart knew for a while.”

Because the pair is keen on communicating, the Canadian native admits she’s on the same page as Viall when it comes to setting a wedding date.

For more from Viall and Grimaldi, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

“There’s no reason of speeding up the process,” Grimaldi, 29, says.”We’re still in the process of getting to know each other outside Bachelor world. We’re still in the process of getting to know ourselves too. We’ haven’t planned a date yet.”

“I don’t think you have to pretend what this world isn’t and what it is,” Viall adds. “We’re okay with saying we still have a lot to learn about each other and that’s okay. We’re excited about doing that! I think we want to focus on doing that than anything else and keep moving our relationship forward.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Having met in an unrealistic setting where they would go days at a time without seeing each other, the couple is now looking forward to maintaining some sense of normalcy.

“Vanessa and I are very realistic about our relationship,” he says. “We’re very excited about the engagement but we’re also realistic about our relationship. It began in an environment that was very unconventional. Up until this point, we haven’t had the opportunity to have any type of normalcy. I think those are the things that we’re focused on right now and you know we’re going to take things slow. We’re not going to compare ourselves to other relationships.”

—With BRITTANY KING