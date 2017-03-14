The Bachelor's Nick Viall and His Fiancée on the Pressures to Make Things Work: 'We Have a Long Way to Go'

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have officially made their public debut as an engaged couple — but they’re the first to admit they have a long road ahead of them.

On The Bachelor‘s live After the Final Rose directly following the finale on Monday, the fiancés were forced to tackle the tough questions about the future of their relationship — and whether it will last.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat things — some days are tougher than others, like any relationship,” admitted Grimaldi, 29. “Ours is just televised.”

Looking back, the special education teacher from Montreal, Canada — who will be moving to the United States to live with Viall — said she wishes she had actually watched a full season of the show before signing on as a contestant in order to better taper her expectations.

“I treated this relationship as if it was a real relationship in a very unrealistic world,” she said. “I had to hold back sometimes and understand Nick’s position. There were moments where I had to understand Nick, the Bachelor — and Nick, the guy that I was dating, and the individual relationship that I had going with him. So it was hard sometimes to separate the two.”

“I feel like I’m sometimes not the easiest person to be with,” she said with a laugh. “I speak my mind. … Some days have been easier than others, but at the end of the day we love each other and even when things get hard we are willing to make it work. We’re not just going to call it quits because things get difficult.”

“We’ve been a team and I feel like we are getting stronger as the days go on,” she continued. “I’m just excited for our next chapter in our life, and to see what the future has in store for us.”

When Viall, 36, joined her on the couch, the former Bachelor confessed that he and Grimaldi “both have our fears about [it not working out].”

“I’m a realist,” he said. “I can fall hard … but I’ve always been a realist and even as the Bachelor I’m a realist.”

“There have been those moments — we’ve had our struggles but we are good communicators and we talk,” he said. “We do try to be that team.”

“We are realistic, but it’s something we are looking forward to tackling together,” he added.

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It's been a journey Bachelor National!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Viall also said he definitely feels the pressures from Bachelor nation to make the relationship last.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” he said. “I think [the fans are] always great and loyal and they want to see the couples work out, and we want that too.”

“We know we have a long way to go,” he admitted. “We still are getting to know each other. That’s the reality.”

Grimaldi also admitted her biggest fear was the possibility that the relationship might fall apart.

“I’ve never been engaged before and I see this as marriage,” she said. “I want to be engaged once, just like I want to be married once. I knew at end of the show that if I were to say yes to Nick, it’s because I see myself getting married to him.”

As for a wedding date? The two haven’t started planning anything just yet — they’re “taking baby steps,” explained Grimaldi.

“I think we’re still in the process of really getting to know each other,” she said. “We still have things to figure out, but we’re very optimistic about what the future holds.”

And the two certainly aren’t going to let Viall’s upcoming stint on Dancing with the Stars get in the way of their relationship.

“Honestly, I’m not [worried],” said Viall. “Vanessa and I talked a lot about it, and I was very appreciate of her support.”

“I also think most importantly, troubles in a relationship can come from anywhere,” he continued. “Things are going to happen and you have to be able to face your fears together. I know Vanessa and I are willing to [compromise], and that s all we can ask of each other.”