The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Talk Fantasy Suite Awkwardness and One-Night Stands

It’s time for Bachelorette-iquette!

PEOPLE Now put Nick Viall and and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi to the test, having them answer rapid-fire questions about dating, Fantasy Suites and exes — so how did they fare?

Up first: whether or not they would move to another country for their significant other. For Grimaldi, 29, that’s an easy one: definitely yes, since she’s already planning on moving from her hometown of Montreal to the United States to live with Viall, 36.

Next: Are one-night stands okay? Grimaldi said no, looked over at her fiancé and immediately started cracking up before adding: “I mean, for me, I’ve never had a one-night stand.”

Meanwhile, Viall — who famously had a one-night stand with one of his 30 Bachelor contestants months before the show — shook his head innocently.

“No comment?” he offered.

When it comes to kissing on the first date, both agreed that was totally fair game — same with hooking up in the Fantasy Suite, which they both confirmed is definitely not awkward.

The two also agreed that it was fine to share your social media passwords with your significant other — Grimaldi has already given Viall her Twitter password — and decided that staying in touch with an ex is acceptable. So what about liking or commenting on an ex’s Instagram photos?

“I guess it just depends on what the relationship is,” said Viall. “Maybe they’re friends! I don’t know. I’m not a jealous guy, so sure.”