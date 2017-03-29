Nick Viall Says He & Vanessa Grimaldi Are in No Rush to Get to the Altar: 'We Have a Long Way to Go'

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi still have a lot to learn about each other.

“You learn something new every day,” Viall told reporters after Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars of living with Grimaldi in Los Angeles.

Viall adds that he enjoys having Grimaldi’s support as he competes on the ABC reality dance competition with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, but that they still have a lot to work out as they begin life after finding each other — and getting engaged — on The Bachelor.

“Vanessa has an open invite [to our rehearsals,]” Viall said. “Peta and her are fast friends, so it’s nice to have her come in. Some times she’ll come in at the very beginning or end. It’s great to have her there. She calms me more than anything.”

For now, the couple are focused on getting Grimaldi — who is a Canadian citizen — settled with her residency situation.

“She may have to pop back to Montreal at some point [but] we’re working on the visa stuff,” said Viall, who blogs about his DWTS experience exclusively for PEOPLE.

One thing they’re not working on is wedding planning.

“Like Vanessa and I have said, I think it’s too early for us,” he admitted. “We’re still doing a lot of new things together. Last week, it was just one day, but we went back to my hometown of Milwaukee. Vanessa hasn’t been able to do that yet.

“I haven’t been able to go to Montreal outside of the show,” said Viall. “I think we’re just focused on that right. We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go and we’re excited about that journey.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.