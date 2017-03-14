Though the newly engaged couple could not be more excited to get their lives started after The Bachelor, thoughts of doing another reality TV show have certainly crossed Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi‘s minds.

While the two are adamant about focusing on building their relationship and getting to know each other better, Viall, 36, is jumping straight into the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, which has a physically and emotionally strenuous weekly rehearsal schedule and requires a three-month commitment if he makes it to the finals.

But, what about after DWTS?

“Right now, we’re just focusing on our relationship,” Grimaldi, 29, told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday. “Never say never!”

On Monday evening’s season 21 finale of ABC’s reality show, audiences watched Viall present his final rose to Grimaldi while getting down on one knee with a proposal — and she said yes!

“While I certainly had my fears [of being the Bachelor], I still followed my heart and put myself at risk,” Viall exclusively told PEOPLE. “I’m glad I did.”

“I think most people when they get engaged there’s a lot of great, exciting anticipation and for me that was a very emotional roller coaster,” he added. “Once I saw Vanessa, I kind of calmed my nerves. For me it was that moment where I had clarity. It was a calming feeling of knowing I made the right decision. It was all worth it! All the tears and all the ups and downs, it kind of just felt like, finally I got to the place that I hoped to get to.”

Viall will appear on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, premiering March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

—With CHRISTINA DUGAN