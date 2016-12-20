Saint Nick?! The Bachelor's Next Leading Man Channels the Big Man in Red

We saw mommy kissing … Nick Viall?

The Bachelor‘s soon-to-be leading man is channeling Santa Claus in the latest promo for his upcoming season of the reality dating series.

“This time of year, everyone wants to see the guy in the red suit,” says the clip debuted by E! Online. “You know, with a beard, named Nick, maybe sit on his lap.”

The cheeky teaser for season 21 is a little tamer than past previews. An earlier clip showed Viall flipping a table before getting slapped by one of his romantic prospects.

Despite the drama, it appears Viall might find a happy ending. The promo ended with the 36-year-old holding onto an engagement ring. “I hope she says, ‘yes,’ ” he tells the camera — bad news for any ladies hoping to find saint Nick under the tree this year.

The Bachelor returns Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.