Former Bachelor Contestant Jamie Otis Is 'Concerned' Nick Viall Might Not Find Love

Jamie Otis is weighing in on The Bachelor‘s latest leading man.

PEOPLE Now caught up with the Married at First Sight star, who dished all about Nick Viall and what she really thinks about Corinne Olympios.

“I know that all of people think Nick is the bad boy, maybe he’s not there for the right reasons,” the former Bachelor contestant says. “He’s convincing to me. Last episode he’s crying and he’s concerned he’s not going to going to find the right girl. I’m like, ‘I’m concerned you’re not either. I hope you get the right girl.’ ”

Otis, did however, have her favorite.

“Danielle [Lombard], but she’s gone now,” says Otis, 30. “I feel like I could see their chemistry when they were dancing onstage with the Backstreet Boys. I was like, this is definitely the girl.”

Viall, 36, sent Lombard — and several more women — packing this week but continues to allow controversial contestant Olympios continues to fight for his heart.

“I do watch[former Bachelorette] Ali Fedotowsky, and she’s always like, ‘Don ‘t discount Corinne,’ ” says Otis. “Maybe she is smarter than we all think.”

Though the drama of The Bachelor can easily grab all of your attention, Otis and her husband Doug Rehner have recently been busy preparing for the arrival of their second child.

On Dec. 20, Otis revealed to her husband that they were expecting another baby. The news was bittersweet since it was also the would-be due date of Johnathan Edward, the son they lost to a miscarriage last July.

Hehner, 34, opened a Christmas gift to reveal a framed letter written from the point of view of the couple’s future child.

“Dear daddy, my big brother Johnny told me today was the day he was due to be with you and mommy. He wasn’t able to be here so he sent me instead,” the letter read.

“He doesn’t want you to be sad during the holidays without him. Instead, be happy, because he gave me to you. I can’t wait to meet you in August. Love, Baby Hehner.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.