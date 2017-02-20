Nick Viall on Which Bachelor Contestant Instantly 'Rubbed Me the Wrong Way'

Nick Viall has had no regrets and very few surprises during his time on The Bachelor, but he does admit that one moment did throw off his balance a little.

Looking back on the first night of his search for love, the 36-year-old leading man of ABC’s hit reality show reveals that he was almost instantly skeptical of contestant Liz Sandoz, whom he had me and slept with months before he started handing out roses on The Bachelor.

“She walks in, and then they cut to her interview or testimonial, and she talks about how, while I did recognize her, she was under the impression that I did not, and the subsequently she thought that was cool,” Viall tells PEOPLE Now of his most unexpected moment on the show.

“I was surprised because I was taken back enough, I was kind of surprised that, if she thought I didn’t remember her — I immediately if I were her would be like, ‘Well, clearly we didn’t have a big connection. And so the reasons why I showed up don’t apply anymore,’ ” he continued.

“And so that was a strange thing,” he acknowledged. “It certainly made me glad that I made the decision that I did. It rubbed me the wrong way because it sounded a bit game-y to me. I know she was in a tough spot, but it just threw me off.”

