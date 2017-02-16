'Hometowns!': Nick Viall Meets Corinne's Nanny & Faces a VERY Familiar Woman from His Past in Bachelor Sneak Peek

The time is near for every member of Bachelor nation to tune into their favorite episode: hometown dates!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, audiences see Nick Viall travel across the country to meet the parents of the four remaining contestants: Corinne, Raven, Rachel and Vanessa.

“Hometowns!” Viall, 36, is seen exclaiming in the promo for next week.

While ABC’s leading man may be excited to meet the families of the ladies left vying for his heart, he has to endure some serious grilling from fathers, mothers and Corinne’s nanny before he can decide on who to give the final rose to.

“Have you ever dated a black girl?” Rachel’s mother asks him during their sit-down chat.

“What is your intention with her?” Corinne’s nanny questions.

And when the Bachelor gets serious and asks one of the fathers for his blessing, he gets rejected. “I just can’t give you my blessing,” the dad tells him. Ouch.

But in true Bachelor style, that’s not all! A very familiar face makes an entrance on next week’s episode and forces him to come face-to-face with his past: enter former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman.

“Hello Nick,” says Dorfman — who chose Josh Murray over Viall when she starred on season 10 of the ABC reality series — when he opens the door to his hotel room.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.