The Bachelor's Nick Viall Hesitates to Answer Vanessa's Question About Moving to Canada: 'That's Not Easy for Me to Picture'

Nick Viall is used to being put on the spot, but front-runner Vanessa Grimaldi is throwing him a curve ball.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Viall shows some hesitation when the Canadian native asked if he would consider moving — if they do decide to further pursue their relationship.

“Nick is someone that I can actually picture spending the rest of my life with,” Vanessa, 29, says. “But at the same time, we have that sort of relationship where our conversations are always so heavy. Today I felt like Nick was questioning whether or not he wants to be as close to my family as I am. It’s been upsetting me.”

During Grimaldi’s hometown date to Montreal, Viall got to meet Vanessa’s entire family — including her siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and friends — and the subject of where they would move after the show came up. Though it didn’t seem as if the two had discussed their plans post-Bachelor, the special education teacher brought it up during their romantic fantasy suite date.

“Is there anything that you would feel uncomfortable compromising on?” she asks him. “Is moving for you something that you don’t see yourself doing?”

“I’ve moved a lot,” Viall, 36, responds. “I’ve never imagined living in Canada. And I’ll be honest, that’s not easy for me to picture. I hope that’s not a non-negotiable, but I think I would do anything for the woman that I love.”

He adds, “Not to sound corny, but I’m really proud to be an American.”

“And I’m very proud to be a Canadian,” she responds.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.