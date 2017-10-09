As Chris Harrison might say, this is Nick Viall‘s most dramatic career move in post-Bachelor history.

Viall, 37, will guest-star opposite Minnie Driver on ABC’s sitcom Speechless, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“Nick will plan a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way too seriously,” according to the network. “After befriending JJ (Micah Fowler) on a set, ‘Tyson’ summons all his powers for the performance of a lifetime, deceiving Maya and Jimmy to get JJ out of hot water.”

Equal parts heartwarming and irreverent, Speechless follows a family as son JJ, who has cerebral palsy, navigates high school.

Viall’s episode shoots next week and will air in late November.

The Wisconsin native wooed Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette and looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise before handing out his own roses on season 21 of The Bachelor last winter. He proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale, but the couple ended their engagement in August.

Viall has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Speechless airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.