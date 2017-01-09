What Has Nick Viall Done to Earn the Slap of His Life on The Bachelor?

There’s always some strong feelings on The Bachelor, but week two is a little early to be getting physical!

Fans were shocked when footage from the season preview showed Nick Viall getting slapped in the face by Josephine, but an extended look at Monday night’s new episode hints that the OMG moment was part of an exercise. As it turns out, the ladies had to stage a pretend break-up with the leading man — ouch.

“We’re kind of writing our own breakup story,” Kristina, a dental hygienist from Kentucky, told E! News‘ Carissa Culiner of the group date, adding that it was a bit awkward as it was also the first time she had talked to him.

Although 24-year-old nurse Josephine said finding an “inner rage” would be difficult, given that she just met Viall, she doesn’t hesitate in slapping him to start off their interaction — to the astonishment of the other women.

Josephine apologized after delivering the physical blow to the bachelor’s face, but Viall previously told E! that it was an agonizing blow.

“It hurt,” he said. “It was unexpected and painful… and you should watch next week to see why!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.