Bachelor's Nick Viall and Fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi Are Put to the Test — See How Well They Know Each Other!

So how much do newly-engaged Bachelor couple Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi know about one another? A lot, actually!

The pair tested their knowledge on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which aired following the season 21 finale and the After the Final Rose special.

Instead of earning points for each correct response, Viall, 36, and Grimaldi, 29, won kitchen utensils and a set of fine china with photos of all the Bachelor and Bachelorette rose-givers, including his exes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The couple earned a perfect score when host Jimmy Kimmel asked them to write down each other’s middle names, astrological signs, celebrity crushes and where they first “made love.”

Though Viall has finally found his forever love with Grimaldi, the days leading up to that moment weren’t easy.

“I was very nervous,” the Wisconsin native told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “It was a very long day and it wasn’t too long after saying goodbye to Raven [Gates]. So, there were emotions from that. I think in that world the engagement day is not your ideal day just because it’s The Bachelor.”

For more from Viall and Grimaldi, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Ultimately, Viall knew Grimaldi was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

“I was fighting my feelings for Vanessa for such a long time because there were other women involved,” he admitted. “However, once I was able and free to make my choice, I felt like my heart knew for a while.”