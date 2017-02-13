People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
GRAMMYS 2017

All the must-see moments from last night's show Learn More

Exclusive

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Dishes on the 6 Remaining Women – Find Out Who He Says Is 'Surprising'

By

Posted on

 

With just six women left in the running leading into Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall has some tough decisions to make — so we put him straight to work.

The task at hand? Providing rapid-fire thoughts and commentary on his six final suitors. First up: Kristina Schulman, the dental hygienist.

“Sweet and charming,” Viall, 36, told PEOPLE Now.

Same goes for Danielle Maltby, the neonatal nurse: “Sweet,” Viall said without hesitation.

Raven Gates? “She’s a bit of a firecracker!” he admitted. “Very intelligent — she surprises you.”

Then there’s Vanessa Grimaldi — “elegant and graceful” — and Rachel Lindsay, whom Viall praised as “very classy, smart, and just a really cool person to be around.”

And last but not least, our season villain Corinne Olympios.

“Words can’t describe [her],” said Viall with a laugh. “She is fun. The thing about Corinne — and I think you’re seeing a little bit of this — is she’s someone you shouldn’t underestimate. When you do underestimate Corinne, she tends to surprise you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Viall Teases How His ‘Bachelor’ Run Ends: ‘It Ended the Way It Should Have’

 

But ultimately, whoever he ends up with — or doesn’t — Viall has no regrets about the way things unfolded.

“Whatever happened at the end of all this, I think it ended the way it should have,” he said. “The only way I was able to come to that conclusion was to just put myself out there, not worry about the TV aspect and just go for it — and I think I did that.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.