The Bachelor's Nick Viall Dishes on the 6 Remaining Women – Find Out Who He Says Is 'Surprising'

With just six women left in the running leading into Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall has some tough decisions to make — so we put him straight to work.

The task at hand? Providing rapid-fire thoughts and commentary on his six final suitors. First up: Kristina Schulman, the dental hygienist.

“Sweet and charming,” Viall, 36, told PEOPLE Now.

Same goes for Danielle Maltby, the neonatal nurse: “Sweet,” Viall said without hesitation.

Raven Gates? “She’s a bit of a firecracker!” he admitted. “Very intelligent — she surprises you.”

Then there’s Vanessa Grimaldi — “elegant and graceful” — and Rachel Lindsay, whom Viall praised as “very classy, smart, and just a really cool person to be around.”

And last but not least, our season villain Corinne Olympios.

“Words can’t describe [her],” said Viall with a laugh. “She is fun. The thing about Corinne — and I think you’re seeing a little bit of this — is she’s someone you shouldn’t underestimate. When you do underestimate Corinne, she tends to surprise you.”

But ultimately, whoever he ends up with — or doesn’t — Viall has no regrets about the way things unfolded.

“Whatever happened at the end of all this, I think it ended the way it should have,” he said. “The only way I was able to come to that conclusion was to just put myself out there, not worry about the TV aspect and just go for it — and I think I did that.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.