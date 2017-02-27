Nick Viall, who is no stranger to being judged on a hit ABC show, will be trading in the roses for a pair of glossy dance shoes!

A sources confirms to PEOPLE that The Bachelor‘s 36-year-old leading man is joining season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and he won’t be alone in the quest to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Another insider tells PEOPLE that Erika Girardi (a.k.a. Erika Jayne) of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to take the stage on the hit dancing show, as will 65-year-old actress and comedian Charo, Saturday Night Live alum, Chris Kattan, and professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton.

The insider also confirms that former Glee star Heather Morris, 30, will be making her dancing debut on the ABC show. As a back-up dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience Tour and a competitor on season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance, Morris has been known to pick up some fancy footwork.

ABC has no official comment on casting news ahead of this Wednesday’s full cast reveal on Good Morning America.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Olympic medalist Simone Biles, former A-Team star Mr. T and Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei will also be joining the cast.

Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.