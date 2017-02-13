Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Sizes Up Her No. 1 Bachelor Pick for Nick Viall — and How Their Love Can Succeed

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum and J.P. Rosenbaum found love in an unorthodox place, and The Bachelorette alum hopes Nick Viall can do the same.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her growing family (she and her husband share son Ford, 2, and, now, daughter Essex, 3 months), Hebert Rosenbaum revealed that she’s tuned in to this season of The Bachelor, which stars Viall.

“I was really into it at first and now I’m just realizing that I feel like the same thing happens every season,” she admits. “And I still get sucked into it every season.”

Hebert Rosenbaum’s current favorite contender for Viall’s heart? Vanessa Grimaldi, the 29-year-old special education teacher from Canada.

“I love Vanessa,” Hebert Rosenbaum shares. “I think she’s just so normal and sweet and smart, and she speaks French, and she’s a good person.”

The 32-year-old and Rosenbaum got engaged on season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011. Before getting her own crop of suitors, Hebert Rosenbaum appeared on season 15 of The Bachelor.

Asked what advice she would give Viall if he does end the season engaged, Hebert Rosenbaum admits, “That’s a tough one.”

“If there’s a No. 1 question we get asked, it’s that,” she tells PEOPLE. “We both wanted a relationship but we also wanted just a normal life. Like we already had our lives. I was in school, I had my career path, he still wanted to maintain his career — we weren’t searching for anything more than a relationship out of the show.”

She thinks that anyone taking part in the reality dating series with hopes for a lasting romance, rather than career or fame aspirations, will be successful.

“For us, we kind of just went back to our real lives, and we really care, love and respect each other, and that’s just what’s worked for us,” she says. “We just happened to find love in a weird place — like what Rihanna said.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.