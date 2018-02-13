'Low Key Very Upset': Bachelor Nation Is Torn After Arie Luyendyk Jr. Sends Bekah M. Home

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may have felt “confident” in his decision to send Bekah Martinez home — but Bachelor Nation is torn.

On Monday evening’s episode of the ABC reality series, Luyendyk Jr., 36, said goodbye to the 22-year-old contestant — she went viral earlier this month after being removed from a missing persons list in California when someone recognized her from the show — during a two-on-one dinner date that also included Tia, who had previously shared her reservations about Bekah’s seriousness with the Bachelor earlier in the episode.

Although Bekah thought she’d be progressing to hometown dates — “I am so excited about the prospect of him meeting my family. I think he likes me a lot,” she exclaimed with crossed fingers earlier in the day. “I hope so!” — and said she was “absolutely ready for marriage,” Luyendyk Jr. extended the last rose of the night to Tia.

“I am confident in this decision and Tia, will you accept this rose?” Luyendyk Jr. said at the table.

Of his decision to send Bekah home, Luyendyk Jr. — who was visibly emotional — admitted that he’s “been talking myself out of being with Bekah for a long time. It’s hard because I don’t see our lives fitting together, but I really, really liked her.”

After the ABC leading man said goodbye, Bekah broke down in the car: “It’s hard for me to accept that this is over — that this journey is over for me.”

Like Bekah, some were sad.

ARIE HOW ARE YOU GONNA KEEP BEKAH K AND LAUREN OVER BEKAH M WHAT THE HECK I AM SO UPSET RIGHT NOW — emmadillo (@emmajane_11) February 13, 2018

how DARE arie SEND BEKAH HOME AHAGSGDYD — kenna 115 (@miragcs) February 13, 2018

Stop already. Bekah m was classy poised and mature and yes she was 22!! The horror of it! — Mary (@Mary31137585) February 13, 2018

Petition to make Bekah M. the next Bachelorette. I need her, the WORLD needs her..😩😩😩♥️♥️♥️ @whats_ur_sign_ — alysia (@androsoff_a) February 13, 2018

I can't believe @ariejr chose @tiarachel91 over Bekah! The fact Tia felt the need to meddle in your relationship with anothee woman should have been a red flag that she is insecure and immature. #BitchMove — BadgerBacker (@fritzy9411) February 13, 2018

#thebachelor bekah was the best. I don’t care that she’s 22. She was interesting, fun, full of life, adventurous, and mature. Arie lost out! And she’s better off! #TheBachelor — Renee (@Grumperini) February 13, 2018

Is bekah is too young to become bachelorette just sayinggggg#TheBachelor — Sunee Hillman (@SuneeHillman) February 13, 2018

@BachelorABC What's in the world did Arie send Bekah M home? Geez… I refuse to watch the rest of the show Arie said Bekah M was beautiful from the beginning of the show. Bekah M turned 23 years old this month. pic.twitter.com/ha0Nkit9Iy — Rose (@morgandersfan) February 13, 2018

Bad decision for Arie to let Bekah M go home on the Bachelor. She was my favorite for Arie to marry. I do not see his relationship working with the other 3 ladies. — tgpsillas (@tgpsillas) February 13, 2018

I’m really sad Arie sent Bekah home 😦 I know she’s wayyyyy 2 young for this to realistically ever work but still she’s an angel #TheBachelor — Taylor (@ttlizz) February 13, 2018

Bekah M. getting eliminated on #TheBachelor has me crying. All she wanted was for a little faith and Arie did her dirty. — taz 🌹 (@tasnimmasuk) February 13, 2018

I’m torn between Bekah moving on and being above all of this and….#BekahForBachelorette #TheBachelor — S M Fritz (@EDMStephania) February 13, 2018

Bekah M made this season of The Bachelor fun to watch. With the exception of taxidermist philosopher Kendall, and catty Tia, Arie saved the most boring women for hometowns. #TheBachelor — Desiree Goodwin (@virgotango) February 13, 2018

Justice for Bekah M. 2k18 — The Walking Burr (@RealBrieLarson) February 13, 2018

Low key very upset that Bekah went home, I was really looking forward to meeting her family. Especially her mom #TheBachelor — Briana Plantyn (@brianaplantz) February 13, 2018

While some were happy.

4) major 👏🏻 props 👏🏻 Tia 👏🏻 for being upfront with Bekah on what you told Arie!!! Thank you for being a real one — Erin Adelle (@erin_adelle13) February 13, 2018

I just heard Bekah doesnt get a rose. LMFAO BYE FELICIA!!! #finally #TheBachelor — melissa magana (@melibelitas) February 13, 2018

I feel like Bekah is an actress…and a bad one. Those fake tears!!! 🙄 #thebachelor — Brooke Perkins (@brookeperk) February 13, 2018

#TheBachelor so glad Bekah is gone. Such a fake crier. — Esther (@munn_esther) February 13, 2018

Grieving Bekah departure. I hope she has success in her acting career. #TheBachelor — Nancy Kaye (@NancyKaye20) February 13, 2018

Bekah M., no one in America thinks you’re ready for marriage. #TheBachelor — Kirsten (@k_makeitsassy) February 13, 2018

Bekah on my nerves so much. #TheBachelor — Matthew Owens (@24mowens) February 13, 2018

I haven't tweeted much about this season but I really hate Bekah M. She is the absolute worst. — #AP (@YaBoiAPbaby) February 13, 2018

is bekah m. truly ready for love when she hasn’t discovered waterproof mascara yet at the age of 22? #thebachelor — sophia ferderer (@omg_sophia) February 13, 2018

Bekah pretends to be more mature than her age but she still acts like a 22-year-old dating a boy #TheBachelor — Bachelor Chirps (@BachelorChirps) February 13, 2018

im so glad bekah went home (,: #TheBachelor — tgød (@tay48tay) February 13, 2018

What did you think about Luyendyk Jr.’s decision to send Bekah home?

