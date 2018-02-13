'Low Key Very Upset': Bachelor Nation Is Torn After Arie Luyendyk Jr. Sends Bekah M. Home

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may have felt “confident” in his decision to send Bekah Martinez home — but Bachelor Nation is torn.
On Monday evening’s episode of the ABC reality series, Luyendyk Jr., 36, said goodbye to the 22-year-old contestant — she went viral earlier this month after being removed from a missing persons list in California when someone recognized her from the show — during a two-on-one dinner date that also included Tia, who had previously shared her reservations about Bekah’s seriousness with the Bachelor earlier in the episode.
Although Bekah thought she’d be progressing to hometown dates — “I am so excited about the prospect of him meeting my family. I think he likes me a lot,” she exclaimed with crossed fingers earlier in the day. “I hope so!” — and said she was “absolutely ready for marriage,” Luyendyk Jr. extended the last rose of the night to Tia.
“I am confident in this decision and Tia, will you accept this rose?” Luyendyk Jr. said at the table.
Of his decision to send Bekah home, Luyendyk Jr. — who was visibly emotional — admitted that he’s “been talking myself out of being with Bekah for a long time. It’s hard because I don’t see our lives fitting together, but I really, really liked her.”
After the ABC leading man said goodbye, Bekah broke down in the car: “It’s hard for me to accept that this is over — that this journey is over for me.”
Like Bekah, some were sad.
While some were happy.
What did you think about Luyendyk Jr.’s decision to send Bekah home?
The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.