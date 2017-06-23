TV
15 Bachelor Nation Stars Who Found Fame (or Infamy!): Where Are They Now?
Some of the Bachelor franchise’s biggest stars burned hot even after their respective seasons ended, but what have they been up to lately?
By Liam Berry
Trista Sutter
Trista and Ryan Sutter met on the first ever season of The Bachelorette and have proved all the doubters wrong ever since! With 14 years of marriage under their belts, the Sutters are a shining example of a Bachelor Nation success story (and don't forget Trista's Dancing with the Stars run). As a couple, you might have caught them on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
Courtney Robertson
In a season of The Bachelor that became largely about one its contestants rather than its somewhat tortured lead, Robertson — one of the show's most notorious villains — actually won the whole thing. On the aftershow, Bachelor Ben Flajnik revealed that watching the season put their relationship on the rocks (a relationship which ended shortly thereafter). Robertson leaned in hard to her role as a villain, even after the show, writing a tell-all book!
Raven Gates
Raven Gates, the chipper runner-up on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, earned a spot in Paradise for her inspiring transformation from shy country girl to the nation's most eligible bachelorette. Go Raven!
Chad Johnson
Everyone knew Chad Johnson was an aggressive guy when he left JoJo Fletcher's season only four weeks in after some loud confrontations, but nobody could've guessed how bad it could get. On Bachelor in Paradise, Johnson made the turn from show villain to real villain when he drunkenly harassed a contestant, the host and told the hotel staff to "suck a d---!" He went home after one day for his misconduct.
The Six Bachelorette Baby Boom Moms
In an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE, DeAnna Stagliano (season 4), Jillian Harris (season 5), Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (season 6), Ashley Rosenbaum (season 7), Emily Maynard (season 8) and Desiree Siegfried (season 9) revealed how they all came to be moms in the same year — and just what it's like to raise kids after starring as beloved Bachelorettes.
Juan Pablo Galavis
Former Venezuelan soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis was relativey unknown to audiences when he became the series lead in the show's 18th season, but the mystery of his character could not have unfolded in a worse way. Galavis made offensive comments about sexuality and marriage, caused women to cry and proved that sometimes there is more than meets the eye.
Jason Mesnick
In one of the most dramatic moments in Bachelor history, Jason Mesnick famously dumped his ex, Melissa Rycroft, on the aftershow. He admitted that he made a mistake and proposed to his now-wife, Molly Mesnick, who was the runner-up that season.
Vienna Girardi
Vienna Girardi is best known for breaking down and storming off during a post-breakup interview with Bachelor lead Jake Pavelka. A year later, she plotted and carried out her revenge against the fan-favorite Bachelor on the short-lived Bachelor Pad series, ousting him and crushing his budding relationship with fellow contestant Erica Rose.
Sean Lowe
Sean and Catherine Lowe found love on The Bachelor, and have since welcomed their baby boy, Samuel. The fan-favorite and happy couple now resides in Dallas, Texas, where they continue to watch (and tweet about!) The Bachelor and Bachelorette.
Alex Michel
Alex Michel was the first ever lead on The Bachelor, but where has the godfather of America's greatest reality franchise gone? After violating a norm (which didn't even exist then) by not proposing at the end of his season and going on to appear in Match.com ads, Michel has mostly disappeared from the public. “Alex was just a normal guy who agreed to jump into the unknown,” host Chris Harrison, who hadn’t spoken to Michel since the finale, told PEOPLE. “He was brave to take it on.”
