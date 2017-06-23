15 Bachelor Nation Stars Who Found Fame (or Infamy!): Where Are They Now?

Alex Michel

Alex Michel was the first ever lead on The Bachelor, but where has the godfather of America's greatest reality franchise gone? After violating a norm (which didn't even exist then) by not proposing at the end of his season and going on to appear in Match.com ads, Michel has mostly disappeared from the public. “Alex was just a normal guy who agreed to jump into the unknown,” host Chris Harrison, who hadn’t spoken to Michel since the finale, told PEOPLE. “He was brave to take it on.”