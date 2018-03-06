'So Heartless': Bachelor Nation Is Outraged with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Warning: This post contains Bachelor spoilers.
Bachelor Nation is not happy with Arie Luyendyk Jr.
On Monday evening’s dramatic season 22 finale of The Bachelor, Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin during the final rose ceremony in Peru — only to break up with her on during what Kufrin thought would be a romantic weekend together in Los Angeles.
During a filmed, sit-down discussion, Luyendyk Jr., 36, called off his engagement with 27-year-old Kufrin and admitted that he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham.
While watching the tearful and unedited breakup, audiences slammed Luyendyk Jr. on social media.
Former contestants on The Bachelor, including Ben Higgins and Sean Lowe, also took to Twitter to chime in on — and/or criticize — the conversation.
The live two-hour After the Final Rose special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.