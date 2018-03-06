'So Heartless': Bachelor Nation Is Outraged with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Warning: This post contains Bachelor spoilers.

Bachelor Nation is not happy with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On Monday evening’s dramatic season 22 finale of The Bachelor, Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin during the final rose ceremony in Peru — only to break up with her on during what Kufrin thought would be a romantic weekend together in Los Angeles.

During a filmed, sit-down discussion, Luyendyk Jr., 36, called off his engagement with 27-year-old Kufrin and admitted that he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin ABC

While watching the tearful and unedited breakup, audiences slammed Luyendyk Jr. on social media.

There are no words to describe how low and disgusting Arie is. Also, I can’t believe I really just tweeted about the bachelor. Look what you made me do, Arie. #TheBachelor — Sean Grimm (@seanpgrimm) March 6, 2018

Likely the most tasteless move the bachelor franchise has ever made. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/bbtTq2KZZG — Nikki Whitehead (@TheNikkiW) March 6, 2018

Cancel The Bachelor. Arie broke it. — Pishney Spears (@RachyPishy) March 6, 2018

“What are you still doing here’?” – Becca and all of Bachelor Nation #TheBachelor — Amanda Cook (@amandakcook) March 6, 2018

Juan Pablo: I’m the most hated bachelor in history.

Arie: hold my beer #TheBachelor — kaitlyn (@kaitchristine3) March 6, 2018

I can’t believe I just witnessed this on national television…shame on you #bachelor so heartless — Kelsey Stasiak (@kelseystaze) March 6, 2018

Somewhere Juan Pablo knows he’s no longer the most hated #bachelor #thebachelor @BachelorABC and is whispering softly to himself “esss okay” — Alyssa Cannon (@MissAlyssaC88) March 6, 2018

Juan Pablo should send Ari a thank you note- now he’s not the most hated Bachelor ever! #TheBachelor — Jeffrey Hart (@jlhart17) March 6, 2018

I don’t know which bachelor is worse Juan Pablo or Arie Luyendyk.. they both suck #TheBachelor — Chastity Tipton (@chastitytipton) March 6, 2018

I beg you to edit this footage down! #thebachelor — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 6, 2018

This is LITERALLY the worst thing I've ever seen on reality TV. Disgusting. #bachelor — Ashlay Bringmann (@Kalideria) March 6, 2018

Can he just go off screen? I can’t stand him. Worst Bachelor ever. #TheBachelor — Cher M. (@jamdownrocks) March 6, 2018

It's men like Arie that make womem have trust issues. He literally doesn't act like this is effecting him at all. I'm literally sick. #bachelor — Bethany Lucas (@lucas__bethany) March 6, 2018

me trying to figure out how this piece of trash got chose to be the bachelor in the first place #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jwzYevSMrF — lindsaypaige (@lindsaypaigee23) March 6, 2018

This is disgusting The Bachelor shouldn’t be airing all of this. Arie’s just trying to save face and no one wants to watch Becca go through this. #TheBachelor — Meagan Thompson (@Meagan_Thompson) March 6, 2018

I hate Chris Harrison and The Bachelor producers and ABC for even filming this. — Alison Mielitz (@a_mielitz) March 6, 2018

Former contestants on The Bachelor, including Ben Higgins and Sean Lowe, also took to Twitter to chime in on — and/or criticize — the conversation.

But real talk does this mean @jason_mesnick and I are off the hook now?? #TheBachelor — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 6, 2018

How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation….but im still watching #TheBachelor — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 6, 2018

Wouldn’t you consider learning from the mistakes of those before you – maybe call and ask what NOT to do…like filming the breakup 🤔🤔🤔 #TheBachelor 🌹 — Molly Mesnick (@MollyMesnick) March 6, 2018

I don’t like this one bit. Shouldn’t have filmed. #thebachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 6, 2018

STOP.FILMING.HER. — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) March 6, 2018

Damn. Becca’s strength in this situation. She is stellar. #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) March 6, 2018

Not in agreement with this made for tv moment. #thebachelorfinale — J.P. Rosenbaum (@JP_Rosenbaum) March 6, 2018

This is just MEAN. But let’s all keep in mind these are real people with real feelings…. keep that in mind while we humiliate them. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/FcbIncmkdC — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 6, 2018

I wonder why @ariejr didn’t just say, “I need to date you both longer in real life to make this decision.” — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) March 6, 2018

This is so painful to watch with flashes of her engagement ring showing #thebachelorfinale — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) March 6, 2018

So happy Becca is logically confronting the issue and not blaming herself asking if she did anything wrong! 👏🏼 #thebachelorfinale — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) March 6, 2018

The live two-hour After the Final Rose special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.