Nick Viall has chosen his bride-to-be, but Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but comment on the engaged couple’s seemingly awkward interaction during the After the Final Rose special.

Many Bachelor alums live-tweeted during Monday’s finale episode and several expressed their skepticism when it came to the future success of Viall’s relationship with winner Vanessa Grimaldi based off of the engaged couple’s on-screen interaction.

“What’s the winner going to do with her time this summer while nick is filming BIP?” tweeted season 17 rose-giver Sean Lowe. While his wife (and winner of season 17) Catherine Giudici Lowe wrote: “This is so real it’s kinda depressing.”

What's the winner going to do with her time this summer while nick is filming BIP? #TheBachelorFinale — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 14, 2017

This is so real it's kinda depressing. #TheBachelorFinale — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) March 14, 2017

Similarly, past contestants Jade Tolbert, J.P. Rosenbaum and original Bachelorette star Trista Sutter also tweeted their reactions about the final pair.

The vibe of the whole room at After the Final Rose right now is so serious and strange feeling. No? #TheBachelorFinale — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 14, 2017

Wtf is going on? This is all making me very uncomfortable. #thebachelorette #fakenews? — J.P. Rosenbaum (@JP_Rosenbaum) March 14, 2017

I am always hopeful for happy endings, especially when it comes to my #bachelornation family, but @VanessaGrimaldi doesn't seem happy? 🤔 — Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) March 14, 2017

And viewers at home were buzzing about the lack of chemistry the engaged pair seemed to exude on-screen.

I can only hope that one day me and my fiancé look exactly like this.. a happy couple in love??? #TheBachelorFinale #ATFR pic.twitter.com/QMP65DDawe — Jessica (@JessicaMaruncic) March 14, 2017

I literally can't stop laughing they hate each other so much #TheBachelorFinale #AfterTheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/7FCULZF9MG — Emily (@ejweeks) March 14, 2017

Honestly watching Nick sitting next to Raven, the girl he publically dumped, was less awkward than him with Vanessa 🙈🙈 #TheBachelorFinale — Makiala Yates (@MakialaYates23) March 14, 2017

Look familiar 😂? Reminds me of when Katniss and Peeta had to pretend they were in love on TV. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Vuy1sqG4iT — lyssa kaiser (@KaiserAlyssa) March 14, 2017

I can't remember a couple looking as awkward as Nick and Vanessa on #TheBachelorFinale. Oh wait, yes I can. pic.twitter.com/ZtCXHYwmr2 — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 14, 2017

If you look up miserable in the dictionary I'm pretty sure this would be the picture #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/CJo4In6RZU — Maggie (@Maggiexo8) March 14, 2017

You can't tell me Venessa doesn't look like a fixed up version of the Cash Me Outside girl!! #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/m0nUuTryBm — Houston Johnson (@Houston_J50) March 14, 2017

Many were on #TeamRaven.

she may have lost Nick but shes the real winner bc she got this #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/IkfWIxZbbJ — Taylor Eicher (@tay_eichz) March 14, 2017

I'm waiting for Steve Harvey to come out and say there's been a mistake! #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/ERmqYAlNKX — SHERI WILKS RABB (@rabbstock) March 14, 2017

Raven was happier being dumped than Vanessa is engaged #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale — Leanne (@leeeeemarie) March 14, 2017

Others created memes and gifs, specifically aimed at Viall.

When you made a bad decision but it's too late to go back so you just have to ride it out. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Fsd4JSiE4p — Ashley ✌ (@Apoko36) March 14, 2017

How I feel about nick right now #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/A5qdSwXbEj — Jam (@jamleejansen) March 14, 2017

Many even expressed their sympathies to longtime host Chris Harrison.

Chris Harrison seems to be the happiest one up there… #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/ujpGt8BqhC — Vera Bradley (@verabradley) March 14, 2017

Harrison: "We just helped another Bachelor find love."

But did we?#TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Ov7lKxIi8W — Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) March 14, 2017

Next up, Viall is set to compete on Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.