Nick Viall has chosen his bride-to-be, but Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but comment on the engaged couple’s seemingly awkward interaction during the After the Final Rose special.
Many Bachelor alums live-tweeted during Monday’s finale episode and several expressed their skepticism when it came to the future success of Viall’s relationship with winner Vanessa Grimaldi based off of the engaged couple’s on-screen interaction.
“What’s the winner going to do with her time this summer while nick is filming BIP?” tweeted season 17 rose-giver Sean Lowe. While his wife (and winner of season 17) Catherine Giudici Lowe wrote: “This is so real it’s kinda depressing.”
Similarly, past contestants Jade Tolbert, J.P. Rosenbaum and original Bachelorette star Trista Sutter also tweeted their reactions about the final pair.
And viewers at home were buzzing about the lack of chemistry the engaged pair seemed to exude on-screen.
Many were on #TeamRaven.
Others created memes and gifs, specifically aimed at Viall.
Many even expressed their sympathies to longtime host Chris Harrison.
And one user revealed how they knew who the final rose winner was based on the similar looks of Viall’s past ABC love interests.
Next up, Viall is set to compete on Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.