Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation on Monday night’s finale when he called off his engagement to Becca Kufrin in hopes of getting a second chance with his runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Though whether Burnham takes him back won’t be seen until Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose special airs, Bachelor alums Caila Quinn (from Ben Higgins’ season) and Sharleen Joynt (from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season) stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios to weigh in.

“Seriously, I don’t think she should take him back!” says Quinn, 27, as Joynt, 30, agrees, “I don’t think she necessarily should.”

From left: Caila Quinn and Sharleen Joynt

Quinn adds of the upcoming special, “Can you imagine if [Burnham] came back on the couch with Becca’s ring or a ring?”

RELATED: See the Engagement Ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gave Becca Kufrin — Before Breaking Her Heart

The finale’s dramatic twist started with Luyendyk Jr., 36, ending his relationship with Burnham during the final rose ceremony in Peru, and then proposing to Minneapolis-based publicist Kufrin, 27 — who Quinn says “made more sense” for him.

“All of the revealing moments when Arie says, ‘I’m not really sure,’ he only reveals it to Becca,” Quinn says. “He doesn’t really talk about his insecurities with Lauren, and you should be able to do that when you love somebody.”

But after filming wrapped and the newly engaged couple returned back to the U.S., Luyendyk Jr. was unsettled with his decision — admitting on the show that he still had feelings for 26-year-old Burnham.

After having a sit-down conversation with Burnham, Luyendyk Jr. decided to call off his engagement with Kufrin during a weekend trip to Los Angeles.

“I think he really likes a girl that he can comfort,” Quinn says of Burnham. “That he can be that role model for.”

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Bekah M. Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr. for DM’ing Her After the Show, Calls Him a ‘F—ing Tool’

Of the shocking change of heart, Joynt says that she thinks Luyendyk Jr. is “going back to his old ways.”

“Becca even said this, she’s like, ‘Is he open to going for someone who can challenge him?’ ” Joynt says. “We have seen more of that between him and Becca than between him and Lauren.”

The Bachelor concludes Tuesday with a two-hour live After the Final Rose special starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.