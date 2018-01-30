The Bachelor: Krystal Accuses Arie Luyendyk Jr. of Being a Liar — and Packs Her Bags

Outrageous behavior amongst Bachelor contestants is not at all unusual. In fact, it’s pretty much the norm. And on Monday night’s episode, Krystal — the main perpetrator of such behavior this season — took things up a notch when she accused Arie Luyendyk Jr. of being a liar after a bowling party gone terribly wrong.

Here’s how it all went down.

ONE-ON-ONE WITH CHELSEA

Every year, The Bachelor goes to great lengths to convince us that whatever random city they’re in that week is the “perfect place to fall in love.” This week it’s Fort Lauderdale, which Arie enthusiastically describes as “very sexy” and “cool.” Maybe he is a liar, after all.

The first one-on-one this week goes to Chelsea. Chelsea is a mom, and she will remind us of this fact at least three times per episode. She says she can’t wait for Arie to get to know her outside of being a mother, which is interesting considering he doesn’t actually know her as a mother at all and has never met her child.

Chelsea and Arie spend the day on a yacht. She straddles him on a jet ski and they make out for what seems like hours. For someone who was set up as this season’s villain in the premiere, Chelsea is actually incredibly tame and honestly, pretty boring. She quotes cheesy songs and says stuff like, “I’m on a dream boat, but I’m also with a dreamboat.” (The only tea she spills is that the father of her child, who is older and apparently loaded, left her for another woman when their son was 7 months old.)

Arie ends up giving Chelsea a rose. Cue the private performance by an obscure artist no one has ever heard of, because this date was about as textbook-Bachelor-basic as it gets.

GROUP DATE

There’s so much to do in the glamorous, romantic mecca that is Fort Lauderdale that Arie decides to take the girls … bowling.

Arie Paul Hebert/ABC

If you can erase the haunting memory of Arie licking a bowling ball Big Lebowski-style from your psyche, this group date is highly entertaining. First of all, they’re all chugging pitchers of beer, and you can tell by the way the girls are hanging all over each other that they definitely have a good buzz going. Second of all, Krystal has officially lost it.

From left: Krystal, Becca K., Maquel (top) and Jenna Paul Hebert/ABC

It all goes down after the women are split into two teams. They can pick their own teams, but Arie informs them that only the winning team will get to join him at an afterparty that night, and the losing team will have to go home. Krystal’s team wins, but minutes later, Arie ends up having a change of heart and decides to let all the women come to the afterparty.

Krystal is visibly furious at Arie’s decision. On the bus home with the women, she goes on a rampage, accusing Arie of being a liar and insisting she’ll never trust him again. (This part isn’t shown on camera.) Once they get back to the hotel to change for the night out, she throws a full-blown temper tantrum, packs all of her bags and announces that she’s not going to the afterparty.

The rest of the women fill Arie in on what happened, and he decides the best thing to do is to talk to Krystal first. He goes up to her hotel room and confronts her, maturely and calmly, with measured, logical arguments. She doesn’t say anything that makes much sense in return, and he heads back downstairs for the afterparty.

After he’s gone, Krystal changes her mind and decides to join the rest of the women for the remainder of the party. This backfires entirely, because none of them can stand her. After several awkward interactions, she retreats back to her room before Arie has even seen her.

The rest of the evening is fairly uneventful, with the group date rose going to Arie’s new fave, Lauren S.

ONE-ON-ONE WITH TIA

The last date this week goes to Tia. Their conversation flows easily, and they seem to have good chemistry. In fact, they’re pretty darn cute together.

But just as you’re thinking to yourself how pleasantly normal Tia seems, she does the unthinkable: She tells Arie that she’s FALLING IN LOVE WITH HIM.

It’s been a month, this is their first real date, and he’s still dating 12 other women. But this is The Bachelor, after all, so we shouldn’t even be surprised. As for Arie? He doesn’t drop the L word in return, but he does give her the rose.

COCKTAIL PARTY & ROSE CEREMONY

The cocktail party this week is dominated entirely by Krystal, who has been holed up in her room since the Great Bowling Incident of 2018. She refuses to talk with the rest of the women as a group, but offers to talk to each of them about her insane behavior individually. Only Kendall, Tia and Bekah M. are brave enough to attempt this, and it doesn’t go well for any of them.

When she finally sits down with Arie, he’s pretty straightforward and tells her she needs to be more thoughtful about the way she reacts to things. She tries to defend herself with a bizarre narrative about how she was triggered on the group date because her mom used to work at a bowling alley — who does she think she is, Annaliese?

Krystal, cooing: “This is our first fight!”

Arie: “It could be our last, you know.”

But alas, it won’t be. For some inexplicable reason, Arie decides to keep Krystal around for yet another week. But before we go, we’ll leave you with this quote, courtesy of Krystal, who apparently thinks she works at SpaceX.

“I put myself out there for Arie. I showed him what I have. I showed him fun, passionate, sad, emotional, excited, futuristic. I showed him so many shades of who I am, that if he doesn’t like it, I will feel hurt.”

Futuristic, indeed. And we’re predicting it won’t end well for Krystal.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.