Bachelor in Paradise's Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth Are Engaged!

They found love in paradise!

Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth got engaged during the taping of Bachelor in Paradise’s aftershow on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

The duo, who met on the fourth season of BiP, hit it off from the start. Throughout their short time on the show, Nolan (who searched for love on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor) and Peth (who previously competed on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette) remained solid in their relationship — but not without some bumps along the way.

During Tuesday’s episode, the couple found themselves discussing the possibly of pursuing their relationship outside of Paradise. When Nolan expressed her concerns, Peth (jokingly?) responded with, “F— you,” which did not sit well with the mental health counselor.

However, love seemed to trump all, because the two moved past the drama and worked things out.

In June, production on season 4 was temporarily suspended after two producers voiced concern about Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s sexual encounter. Warner Brothers later determined no misconduct had occurred.

Despite the backlash, both Nolan and Peth returned to Paradise after the shutdown … and ultimately found love!

The Bachelor in Paradise finale will air on Sept. 11 at (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.