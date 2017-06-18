It’s official! Bachelor in Paradise‘s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are married, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

The couple tied the knot in front of an intimate group of family and friends in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The guest list included Bachelor Nation alums like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. Chris Harrison acted as officiant as the pair wed in a beachside ceremony facing the ocean.

Having met on the third season of Paradise, the what seemed to be an unlikely couple were immediately drawn to each other. By the end of their journey on the ABC reality show, Bass found himself popping the question to the woman of his dreams.

“Everything happened for a reason,” Waddell, 31, previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

Living in Nashville with Bass’ three sons (Nathan, Liam, and Ensley), the duo pride themselves in the number one thing that has made their love last.

“We have great communication,” Waddell said. “It’s what we had as friends and it’s what keeps us in love.”

“I’m not your normal dude that’s on these shows,” Bass, 34, added. “I’m definitely more emotional. And she accepts me. I love that.”

Just one week before the wedding, Warner Bros. announced that it had officially halted production of the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

PEOPLE sources previously confirmed season 4 production was suspended after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between contestant DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily. Olympios and Jackson have since both retained legal representation. In a statement earlier this week, Olympios referred to herself as a “victim” while Jackson’s lawyer maintained that the pair’s interaction was “consensual.”

While the ABC show’s fate remains up in the air, a source told PEOPLE BiP will not be resuming this summer. “There are no authorities involved, no law enforcement but the incident was flagged internally and they take these matter seriously, so they’re looking into it. But Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming — this summer at least.