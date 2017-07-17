Bachelor in Paradise is back and PEOPLE has the first look!

In the exclusive first trailer of the show, which premieres during Monday’s broadcast of Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation gets a glimpse of what to expect in the fourth season and there’s a thinly veiled reference to the scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that upended production in June.

“The sun had almost set. Summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost,” the voiceover says. “Until it wasn’t.”

Though the sneak peek did not mention or show Olympios, 24, and Jackson, 31, the footage did show contestants Robby Hayes (Bachelorette season 12), Amanda Stanton (Bachelor season 20) and Kristina Schulman (Bachelor season 21).

The BiP clip comes a month after production on season 4 was subsequently halted after two producers voiced their concerns following a sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson, which was caught on cameras.

The incident prompted an investigation into sexual misconduct by the show’s studio, Warner Bros., and exiled the two from the show’s Mexican resort set. Almost 10 days after announcing that production had stopped, Warner Bros. addressed the controversy, announcing that the investigation was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

Olympios and Jackson announced that they will be joining the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special that will be televised later this summer.

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., both on ABC.