A Bachelor in Paradise First! Season 4 Will Air a Live Finale to Find Out How Couples Have Fared 'Back in the Real World'

There have been a lot of discussions about how Bachelor in Paradise will start its upcoming fourth season knowing that, just a few days into filming, production was halted after allegations of misconduct (which were later cleared following an investigation). But perhaps just as much attention should be paid to how the season is going to end.

“One of the things that will be a little different is our time in Paradise was cut down and compacted, therefore the show will extend back into the real world,” executive producer Chris Harrison tells EW.

Harrison reveals that the season will have a live finale to catch up with everyone.

“It’s going to be a lot of finding out what’s been happening because things have been continuing back in the real world since the show wrapped up in Mexico,” he says. “It’s going to be interesting and I think a lot more fun for all of us. It’s going to have a live studio audience.”

And no, the live finale is not a “reunion special” that includes both Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the two at the center of the That is something entirely separate, and Harrison says the title “reunion special” is a bit of a “misnomer.”

As he explains: “When I talk to Corinne and DeMario, that’s not just going to be part of a sit down like the Women or Men Tell All special where there’s 30 people on set. I think people are misunderstanding how that’s going to go. Those are going to be a lot more in-depth and a lot more intimate and a lot more personal and one-on-one than your ‘Tell All special.’ ”

Speaking to the actual season finale, Harrison explains, “The live [finale] at the end will be more like After the Final Rose where we’re live, the show is wrapping up, and there will be people involved that were on the show because we have to find out where everybody is. I don’t think you can put those into usual Bachelor boxes because they’re going to be so different.”

As for his sit-down with Olympios and Jackson, Harrison says that will air earlier in the season because “it’s something that needs to be dealt with long before the finale.”

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise kicks off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com