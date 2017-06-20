Find Out Which Bachelor in Paradise Star Says He 'Didn't Think There Was a Chance It Would Come Back'

After learning that Bachelor in Paradise will officially resume filming following the recent on-set controversy, one of the original season 4 cast members is in shock that the series is returning.

“I didn’t think there was a chance that it would come back,” Robby Hayes, who originally competed on JoJo Fletcher‘s season 12 of The Bachelorette, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “I thought with everything that went on, the morality of it, the name of it might’ve been tainted a little bit. Warner Bros. released a pretty stern statement and all the statements they release are stern. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Nearly 10 days since announcing that BiP production had been halted due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, Warner Bros. released their first statement regarding the investigation on Tuesday, announcing that it was complete — concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct — and confirming that production would resume.

“I wasn’t sure if they were going to bring Paradise back, replace Paradise with a different more domestic-type show or just have nothing,” said Hayes, who added that he and his cast mates, “were kept in the dark, we met with lawyers just like we do every time.”

Since production was shut down nearly two weeks ago, each of the contestants returned home to the U.S. — and the fate of their futures on the Bachelor/ette spin-off has largely remained up in the air while Warner Bros. completed its investigation. As of now, Hayes has not been asked to resume filming.

“I don’t know the timeline. I had scheduled some things now that I’m back in the States. Some stuff with LeisureLetics among other things. But if the call comes, we’ll find out,” said Hayes, who told ET that he “did not see what happened” between Jackson and Olympios on set.

Although the casting process is ongoing, and it’s unclear whether Hayes, 28, himself will return, he does have some opinions about Jackson and Olympios potentially going back for the fourth season.

“I’m not gonna rule it out if they bring [Olympios and Jackson back to BIP] for some final comments, but I don’t think they should [return],” said Hayes.

In the statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Warner Bros. said about the investigation: “As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly.”

The statement continued: “Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Longtime franchise host Chris Harrison quickly took to Twitter after the statement was released and thanked fans in his tweet.

“Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family,” Harrison wrote.

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.