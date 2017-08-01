The Beach Is Open! Bachelor in Paradise Reveals Official Portrait for Season 4

Bachelor in Paradise is almost here!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the official portrait for season 4 of BiP, which features two intertwined hearts drawn in the sand accompanied by rose pedals and the phrase “The beach is open” typed atop turquoise waters.

Several contestants confirmed they are returning to Mexico for the fourth season of the Bachelor/ette spinoff, including Amanda Stanton, Jasmine Goode, Raven Gates, Lacey Mark, Dean Unglert, Vinny Ventiera, Robby Hayes, Taylor Nolan, Kristina Schulman and more.

In June, BiP production was suspended after producers raised concerns about a sexual encounter between contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, and Corrine Olympios, 24, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day. Filming on the fourth season of BiP had stopped due to what the production company called a “misconduct.”

Days after production was shut down by Warner Bros. to investigate the “misconduct” and the contestants were sent home, Olympios and Jackson both released statements.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep.

Like Olympios, Jackson also retained legal counsel, and said in his statement, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Warner Bros. said in a statement that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insisted that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Two weeks after production was shut down, and after Warner Bros. announced that its investigation was complete and concluded that there was no evidence of misconduct, Olympios announced that she would not be taking legal action in the wake of the scandal.

Though neither Jackson or Olympios returned as cast members on season 4 of BiP when the series resumed filming, they will be appearing on the reunion special, which will be televised later this summer.

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., both on ABC.