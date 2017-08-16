Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted in a Past 'Abusive Relationship'

Raven Gates is opening up about her painful past.

During Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the realty TV star revealed to Chris Harrison, her castmates and viewers that she had previously been involved in a “very abusive relationship” that ended in assault.

While discussing the sex scandal between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that subsequently halted production of BiP‘s fourth season, the longtime host acknowledged that there was “a lot of slut-shaming” as the situation unfolded.

Gates, best known as the runner-up on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, then courageously spoke about her experience.

“A lot of people don’t know this that I was in a very abusive relationship and there was a point where I was sexually assaulted and so I guess that’s why I took this kind of really personally,” said Gates. “So I hope this situation doesn’t deter actual victims from coming forward and really speaking their truth and getting help and asking for help. I hope this doesn’t deter anybody.”

“Raven, thanks for sharing that,” Harrison thanked her.

In June, production on season 4 was halted after two producers voiced their concerns after the sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson was caught on cameras.

Olympios and Jackson both subsequently retained legal counsel and released statements in the days following the production shut down by Warner Bros. to investigate the “misconduct” and all of the contestants were sent home.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep.

Jackson said in his own statement: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Warner Bros. addressed the controversy nearly 10 days after the scandal erupted, announcing that the investigation was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.