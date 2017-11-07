Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates Reveals Why She Refuses to Sext Boyfriend Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk go weeks without seeing each other, but the Bachelor alum refuses to sext with her boyfriend.

“Raven [has] a very conservative Southern woman in her,” Gottschalk told Dean Unglert recently on his podcast Help! I Suck at Dating (listen to the full interview here). “I have to kind of break her out of it. There’s tension that starts to evolve over this 14-day grace period. It’s something we’ve always played around with.”

Chimed in Gates: “I hate you so much! Oh God. Dean, I was listening to a podcast of yours earlier and you said you’re not into sexting. Maybe you’re just shy like me.”

4 hours at a restaurant goes by fast with people I love ❤️ I'll always be grateful to Rach for cutting ✂️ the guy with the doll. 👨‍👦 A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:05am PST

Gottschalk, 27, currently lives in Texas and Gates, 26, resides in Arkansas, and the couple — who never go longer than two weeks without see each other — are planning to eventually move in together.

“It’s an end goal,” said Gottschalk. “That’s something we want to explore. I think it’s something … you want to build up to and get to and you want to settle down with somebody.”

When they do see each other, it feels like the “honeymoon phase,” said Gates, who was the one to instate the 14-day rule.

I adore you, boo ❤️ @adam_gottschalk A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

“I told Adam we can’t go more than two weeks without seeing each other because I just think that’s too long of a time,” she said. “Communication’s key. I tell him all the time, like, if we don’t see each other for two weeks, we’re breaking up!”

The couple found love this summer while filming the popular Bachelor spin-off, which places the cast in an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs in Mexico.