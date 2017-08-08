First Footage of the Moment Bachelor in Paradise Was Shut Down: 'Are Corinne and DeMario Okay?'

“What the f— is happening?”

Bachelor Nation got another First Look into what happened between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on Monday when Chris Harrison teased a never-before-seen clip during the finale of Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“Thirty minutes into Paradise, Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast in the pool,” a BiP cast member can be heard saying in the new promo as Olympios and Jackson can be seen together. Later, another cast member asks: “Are Corinne and DeMario okay?”

“Now Paradise is back, bigger better and wetter than ever before,” Harrison also says in his voiceover, later adding: “Mexico will never be the same.”

The BiP clip comes almost two months after production on season 4 was subsequently halted after two producers voiced their concerns following a sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson, which was caught on cameras.

The incident prompted an investigation into sexual misconduct by the show’s studio, Warner Bros., and exiled the two from the show’s Mexican resort set. Almost 10 days after announcing that production had stopped, Warner Bros. addressed the controversy, announcing that the investigation was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

Though neither Jackson or Olympios returned as cast members on season 4 of BiP when the series resumed filming, they will be appearing on the reunion special, which will be televised later this summer.

Several contestants confirmed they are returning to Mexico for the fourth season of the Bachelor/ette spinoff, including Amanda Stanton, Jasmine Goode, Raven Gates, Lacey Mark, Dean Unglert, Vinny Ventiera, Robby Hayes, Taylor Nolan, Kristina Schulman and more.

Harrison previously shared with PEOPLE his thoughts about the BiP controversy, saying that “drunk and stupid does not make good TV.”

“I know people want us to say there have been massive changes, but you’re not going to see sweeping changes,” the longtime ABC host said at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping. “We’ve learned from this. There will be some adjustments, but again, our cast has always been most important. Alcohol has never – that’s such a misconception that they rely on it. Drunk and stupid doesn’t help us. It doesn’t make good TV. Stories do. People being compelling.”

He added, “There will be some adjustments made and we’re going to be very verbal about it, but as you see the season go on, you’re going to see we’re right back to Paradise.”

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., both on ABC.