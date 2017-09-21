Bachelor in Paradise's Kristina Schulman Awkwardly Confronts Dean Unglert About Why He 'Sucks' at Dating

Bachelor in Paradise stars Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman had a dramatic summer together in Mexico, and it appears they’re still not ready to move on from their short-lived romance.

On Sept. 25, Unglert kicks off his new podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating. And who better to be his first guest than Schulman, who was stuck in a love triangle with Unglert and fellow Bachelor alumna Danielle Lombard on Paradise?

“I’m slightly caught off-guard,” Schulman says on the first episode of Unglert’s podcast, previewed exclusively with PEOPLE. After an awkward exchange in which Unglert tells her to explain why he’s “sucky at dating,” Schulman launches into a lengthy explanation.

“What I’ve noticed with you is — I’m sure the rest of America has, too — you have this wall up,” she tells her ex. “You’re always joking and you’re smiling, but as soon as someone gets past that wall … you’re better at communication now because I think you’re a little bit … more open to me, but I think that was a huge thing.”

Unglert, however, appears to have wanted a more light-hearted relationship and asks Schulman if it would be “more fun where you have a dating relationship where all you do is laugh and smile the whole time instead of talking about feelings.”

“Well, of course, but I mean, you can have all of those things,” she shoots back. “How does a relationship get stronger and deeper without talking feelings? It’s supposed to be all fun and flirting and laughing in the beginning, but eventually I think it has to move into some kind of feelings.”

Schulman also suggested perhaps their relationship failed because she was “putting pressure on,” but Unglert tells her not to blame herself.

“This is really weird for me to constantly tell you how terrible you are at dating because I was that person interested in dating you, and now telling you how bad you are is kind of weird,” she says.

On BiP, Unglert went back and forth between Schulman and Lombard, and Schulman left the show after he ultimately chose to pursue a relationship with Lombard.

On the season finale, however, Unglert decided he still loves Schulman and broke things off with Lombard. After filming wrapped, the Bachelorette contestant was still in contact with both women.

“Dean and I’s connection was so much deeper,” Lombard wrote on her Instagram account last week. “Call us kindred spirits or free souls … our outlook on life and love was similar (or so I thought). Which is why we continued a relationship after the show.”

“However, just because I am looking for someone to ‘have fun with,’ explore the world, and try new things, does not mean that I don’t want monogamy,” she added. “Marriage is something that will happen when the right person comes into my life but I am not placing a time constraint on that.”