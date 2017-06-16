Filming on Bachelor in Paradise continued for two days after the alleged incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson was captured by cameras, according to fellow castmate Jasmine Goode.

“Everyone saw them kissing and having fun together,” Goode tells PEOPLE about Jackson, 30, and 25-year-old Olympios’ flirtations on set. “It was known the next day, just two people who hooked up, nothing out of the ordinary. There was other hookups between other cast members like any other season of Paradise, but for some reason this one is being brought to light. Doesn’t make sense.” (Olympios’ legal team denies Goode’s account.)

Goode, who appeared on Nick Viall‘s season 21 of The Bachelor and was set to star on now-halted BiP season 4, says the incident took place on the first day of filming, and in no manner appeared to be “unsafe” for Olympios or anyone else.

“To me and everyone else, it just seemed like crazy fun Corinne that we’re used to because for the next two days we kept filming,” Goode explains. “So there was never any moment that we felt unsafe or that I thought that she felt unsafe.”

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. released a statement announcing that production had been suspended on Paradise due to what the production company is calling a “misconduct.”

Sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that production was halted after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and a female castmate, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day. PEOPLE previously opted not to identify the female contestant out of respect to the privacy of victims of alleged sexual assault, but Olympios later confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that she was the woman, stating, “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4.”



Speaking with PEOPLE in the wake of the scandal, former BiP contestant Ryan Beckett said that the show has a “college”-like party feel, and alcohol is readily available to contestants.

Goode also tells PEOPLE she believes at one point another contestant asked producers if they should intervene with Olympios’ drinking, and were told she “was fine,” but Goode admits she didn’t view Olympios’ behavior as out of the ordinary.

“I personally didn’t [ask if she had too much to drink] because I thought she was just being the normal girl she usually is. And Corinne’s one of my friends too, and that’s what bothers me because I’m getting a lot of heat now, a bunch of us are, for not taking her side but the thing is, there really wasn’t a side,” Goode explains. “If someone’s getting hurt and you’re my friend, I’m going to step in but what I saw, I didn’t see any different than what I normally deal with.”

“I just thought she was showing up for TV, honestly,” says Goode, who adds, “That’s what I got from the moment.”

On Wednesday, both Olympios and Jackson — who have each sought legal counsel to separately represent them as the controversy unfolds — both released statements addressing the scandal.

Olympios said a statement to PEOPLE via her rep: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality,” continued the reality star. “As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Jackson said, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

While the ABC show’s fate remains up in the air, a source told PEOPLE BiP will not be resuming this summer. “There are no authorities involved, no law enforcement but the incident was flagged internally and they take these matter seriously, so they’re looking into it. But Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming — this summer at least.”

A source close to production at WB said the investigation is still ongoing, but they believe the matter will be resolved quickly.